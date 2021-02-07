The meet score 86-85 into the final race, the 400-yard freestyle relay, it was a winner-take-all race between Minnetonka and host Eden Prairie on Feb. 5.
The team of Gus Marin, Yash Salunke, Eric Howard, and Luke Logue from the Eagles posted a time of 3:15.21, a victory by six seconds, as Eden Prairie won the meet 93-92.
Minnetonka won three events, including the 500-yard freestyle race with Henry Rosenhagen swimming a career-best 4:57.91.
Ben Binder, Carson Witte, Andres Mallea, and Knute Wargin added a victory in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:28.90, a win by seven hundredths of a second. Wargin rallied over the final 50 yards with an anchor split of 21.78.
Oliver Poitevent (240.45), Andrew Bussmann (211.30) and Trey Maroney (190.20) went 1-2-3 in diving for the Skippers.
NORDIC SKI: Lake Conference
AJ Hemink (12:20.3) and Austin Hunter (12:56.7) were second and sixth overall in a Lake Conference event at Hyland Reserve for Minnetonka on Feb. 5.
Wayzata (543), Eden Prairie (539) and Minnetonka (537) were the top three boys team in the race.
Scott Sorensen (13:34.9) and Antonio Muniz (13:45.3) were also 11th and 13th for the Skippers.
Elena Hicks posted a top-10 finish for the Minnetonka girls team in a time of 15:23.2. Maya Mor and Nina Fedje were 13th and 14th in 15:41.8 and 15:49.4.
WRESTLING: Big Lake Triangular
Pins from seniors Quinn Sell and Dalton Lohrenz helped Minnetonka rally for a 41-30 win over host Big Lake on Feb. 5.
The Skippers trailed 28-19 into the upper weights.
Results were not available in a match with Pine River-Backus.
DANCE: PACT Charter
Holy Family Catholic took first in the varsity kick and jazz, and JV jazz competitions at the PACT Charter Invitational in Ramsey on Feb. 6.
The Fire have taken home titles at four competitions this season.