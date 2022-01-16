There are few teams with greater depth on the basketball court than Holy Family Catholic.
They can hit you from the outside with the lights out shooting of wing Sophi Hall (15.8 points per game).
They can get to the hoop on the drive with fifth-year varsity point guard Nicole Bowlin (16.9 ppg) and Sophie Zay (4.8 ppg).
Senior Lucy Hertel does a little bit of everything, averaging 11.1 points per game in her return from a knee injury that cost her of all last season.
Add in guards Reagan Cizek (4.9 ppg) and Berkley Neubauer, who returned to the line-up for the first time this season in a 69-35 win over Southwest Christian on Jan. 14 and the Fire were contenders to win conference and section titles this winter.
Then Holy Family Catholic added sophomore forward Jocelyn Land to the team. She arrived in the summer after her family moved from Vermont to Minnesota. From Day One it was clear she was bringing an element the Fire sorely missed.
That tough rebounder. That tough defender in the paint. That tough offensive option around the hoop.
"It's so nice to have that true post who can play inside, grab those rebounds. Before I really was the only player with height, so having (Jocelyn) has helped me run the floor more. She's been a great addition," Hall said.
"It was super easy," said Land of the transition onto the new team. "They were all super nice. The biggest change was the basketball. It's a lot more competitive here."
Land, in 14 games, has been in double figures every time, averaging 17.9 points per game. That number has continued to climb after posting 28 in a win over Rocori and 20, 27 and 26 points last week in victories over Glencoe-Silver Lake, Delano and Southwest Christian.
The Stars had no answer for Land down low. She scored 16 of her 26 points in the first half, adding 10 rebounds. Bowlin, Zay and Cizek often times putting a pass where only Land could catch it. Her positioning making for an easy shot inside.
"This team has so much talent, so much depth. I feel like we've grown with our chemistry and that's only made us a better basketball team," Hall said.
Holy Family Catholic, 13-2 overall, ranked fifth in state in Class AA, owns a 10-game win streak. Now at full strength, the Fire feel like they can match-up with anyone. They'll get that shot on Monday at home at 3:45 p.m. against second-ranked and undefeated Minnetonka of the Class AAAA ranks.
"We're really looking forward to the challenge. We're excited to play them. This was our first game with everybody back. We're finally coming together and it feels nice," Hall said.
It's a win-win situation for the Fire. A chance to play a more physical team. A chance to play a team that moves like them, shoots like them, rebounds like them, and has the same aspirations.
If Holy Family Catholic is going to return to the state tournament like they did during the 2019-20 season, they will have to get by Providence Academy. A team that ousted the Fire in the Section 5AA semifinals last season. A team that reached the state championship game, falling to Albany.
Providence Academy is 11-3 overall, ranked No. 2 in Class AA.
The Fire and Lions are scheduled to meet on Feb. 15 in Victoria.
"It was getting used to (coach Brandon Antl). I didn't know how he coached. What to expect. I feel like everything is clicking right now. Our team is playing great," Land said.
Along with Land, Bowlin (11 points, six assists) and Hall (10 points, three blocks) were in double figures with Hertel adding nine points, six rebounds and two steals.
Chloe Brunsberg and Mehlayna Straub led Southwest Christian (4-7) with nine and eight points, respectively.
BOYS HOCKEY: Chanhassen
Back-to-back wins over Sartell-St. Stephen and St. Cloud on Jan. 14 and 15 moved Chanhassen to 10-3-1 on the season. The Storm last had 10 wins on the season in 2016-17.
Chanhassen had seven different goal scorers in a shutout over Sartell to start the weekend. Ryan Nicholson, Gavin Uhlenkamp, Jake Risch, Tyler Hanson, Ben Curtis, Jack Christ, and Owen Buesgens all found the net; five goals coming in the second period.
Evan Miller and Tyler Smith finished with three and two assists, respectively, with Sean Gates making 10 saves in the shutout.
Miller, Nicholson and Christ all scored in the first period in a 5-2 win over St. Cloud Tech/Apollo. Christ netted two goals with an assist. Drew Jensen also registered his first career score for the Storm.
Chaska hosts Bloomington Kennedy on Tuesday, Jan. 18, before entertaining rival Chaska on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Victoria.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Orono 3, Chaska/Chanhassen 1
Undefeated in their first Metro West Conference season, Orono scored twice in the third period, both off the stick of Kailey Niccum, rallying for a 3-1 road win over Chaska/Chanhassen on Jan. 15.
The Spartans outshot the Storm Hawks 45-15, yet trailed 1-0 until the final minute of the second period.
Bethany Velasco gave Chaska/Chanhassen (7-11-1) the advantage in the opening frame on a goal from Katelyn Roberts.
Maddie Margraf made 42 saves, including 15 and 16 over the final two periods.
Next up for the Storm Hawks is a road game at Bloomington Jefferson on Thursday, Jan. 20.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Holy Family Catholic 5, Centennial 1
Josie Linn scored twice as Holy Family Catholic took a four-goal lead in the second period, winning 5-1 over Centennial/Spring Lake Park on Jan. 15.
The Fire, ranked No. 5 in Class AA, are 14-3-1 overall.
Maddy Helmstetter, Maddie Kaiser and Kayla Woytcke also scored for the Fire with Shae Messner tallying three assists.
Sedona Blair made 11 saves for Holy Family Catholic, winners of 11 of the last 12 games, is at Hutchinson on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Edina 2, Minnetonka 1
Berit Lindborg broke a one-all tie, leading No. 2 Edina over No. 3 Minnetonka by a 2-1 decision on Jan. 15 at Braemar Arena.
The Skippers tied the score at one on an unassisted power-play goal from Olivia LaRoche.
Lindborg's winner came with 2:31 left in regulation for the Hornets.
Sophia Johnson made 25 saves for Minnetonka with Uma Corniea stopping 22-of-23 shots for the Hornets.
The Skippers (14-4) are at Eden Prairie on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Mound-Westonka/SW Christian 4, Pine City 0
Camryn Hargreaves scored twice, adding two assists for a four-point game in a 4-0 shutout for visiting Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian at Pine City on Jan. 15.
The White Hawks were 2-for-4 on the power play, getting man-advantage scores from Montana Courneya and Hargreaves.
Gretta Pioske also scored with Sydney Leonard finishing with two assists.
Lauren McQuillan made 15 saves in her first varsity win for the White Hawks.
Fourth-ranked MW/SWC (14-4) hosts Delano/Rockford on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Thaler Arena.
BOYS HOCKEY: Southwest Christian/Richfield 2, Hutchinson 1
Knotted at one into the third period, Nathan Best's second career goal was the final difference in a 2-1 road win over Southwest Christian/Richfield over Hutchinson on Jan. 15.
Isaac Haugen came up with 19 saves, none bigger than two late attempts thwarted away to preserve the win.
Brody Hardacre opened the scoring with his fifth tally of the season for the Stars, which are 4-1 since the new year.
Southwest Christian/Richfield (8-5-1) hosts St. Louis Park on Tuesday, Jan. 18.