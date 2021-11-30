Four second-period goals lifted Holy Family Catholic to a 5-0 shutout win at Victoria Rec Center over Chaska/Chanhassen on Nov. 23.
The Fire outshot the Storm Hawks 53-20 for the game.
Shae Messner opened the scoring just 21 seconds into the contest, adding a second tally at the 6:56 mark of the middle stanza.
Maddie Kaiser, Olivia Paidosh and Josie Linn also found the net for the Fire, which got a 20-save shutout from Sedona Blair.
Maddie Margraf stopped 48-of-53 shots for the Storm Hawks, including 23 attempts in the opening period.
On Nov. 27, scoreless through one period with Eden Prairie, the Eagles recorded four goals over the middle 17 minutes in a 6-3 win over Chaska/Chanhassen.
Katelyn Roberts' third-period goal just 70 seconds after the final intermission drew the Storm Hawks within 4-2.
Alyson McPartland tied the game at one in the second period, while Roberts added a second tally at 5-3 with more than six minutes left in regulation.
Margraf made 39 saves on 45 shots for Chaska/Chanhassen (1-4), which is at top-five Minnetonka at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
MOUND-WESTONKA/SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Six wins and rolling for Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian, which defeated Mahtomedi (6-2) and Dodge County (4-3) on Nov. 23 and 27 to improve to 6-1 on the season.
Southwest Christian skaters Greer Hardacre and Ellie Schmid broke a 0-0 score versus Dodge County with second-period goals. Sydney Leonard and Ali Butler, from Hardacre, accounted for the eventual winning goals.
Ashlyn Roth made 17 saves for the White Hawks.
Against Mahtomedi, Stars freshman Gisella Harder had a career-game with a goal and two assists. MWSW outshot the Zephyrs 52-17, including a 22-1 advantage in the first period.
The White Hawks are at East Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 2.