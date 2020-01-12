Chanhassen stormed out to a 22-point lead at halftime, this time finishing off the win, a 63-43 decision over Holy Family Catholic in boys basketball Jan. 11.
The victory snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Storm, the second win in 13 games.
Chanhassen won with balance, four different players in double figures led by Vince Manuel, Ben Giles and Luke Gitzen with 11 points each. Austin Boll was also in double digits with 10 points.
Holy Family Catholic, playing on a back-to-back, as was Chanhassen, struggled out of the gates, the inside gate held in check. Nick Hendler and David Torborg were top scorers with 11 and seven points.
Holy Family Catholic (6-5), which started the season with a 4-1 record, has lost four of the last six games into a Jan. 14 contest at Southwest Christian.
Chanhassen is at Benilde-St. Margaret on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Maple Grove 62, Chaska 59 OT
Playing in just her second varsity game, Becca White undoubtedly hit her biggest shot of her basketball career, a corner 3-pointer before the buzzer, as host Maple Grove defeated No. 9 Chaska 62-59 in overtime Jan. 11.
It was the fourth loss in 13 games this season for the Hawks. It was win No. 11 for the Crimson, who started the season in the top 10.
Chaska rallied from a three-point deficit at halftime, overtime needed after a 53-all game at the end of regulation.
Abby Schultz (19 points), Jordyn Lamker (16 points) and Izzy Brant (13 points) paced the Maple Grove attack.
Ashley Schuelke and Kendall Karrmann netted 12 and nine points, respectively, off the bench for key play for Chaska. Leading scorer Mallory Heyer was held to 16 points with Kelsey Willems recording a double-digit scoring effort for the third straight game with 11 points.
Chaska hosts another 11-win team in Robbinsdale Cooper on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. The two teams are the heavy favorites in the Metro West Conference. Cooper has losses to No. 1 Hopkins and No. 4 Centennial.
WRESTLING: Buffalo Triangular
Minnetonka went 2-0 at the Buffalo Triangular on Jan. 9, topping Chaska/Chanhassen 58-12 and the host Bison 59-18. Buffalo beat the Storm Hawks 39-37 in the opening match.
No individual match results were available.
Chaska/Chanhassen hosts Robbinsdale Cooper and Roseville Area on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. at Chanhassen High School.