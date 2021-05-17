Minnetonka went through a six-game stretch in April in which they were outscored 43-12, posting just one win. The Skippers won just once in their first eight Lake Conference contests, shut out three times, held to one run twice.
Yet through play Saturday Minnetonka is 9-7 overall, having righted the ship with seven wins in nine games in May, including a 6-3 decision at Hopkins and a 2-1 home win over Chaska on back-to-back days last week.
Karsten Kimsal's one-hit performance with four strikeouts provided a key section win over the Hawks on May 15. A two-run fourth inning, RBIs from Josh Daniel and Andrew Uglum, were the difference in the pitcher's duel.
Minnetonka was limited to five hits, two from Charlie Hemer, over six innings from Chaska pitcher Karver Miller, who like Kimsal had four strikeouts. Tommy Hanson had the lone RBI for the Hawks in the fifth inning.
Minnetonka's 6-3 win over Hopkins saw Zack Zaetta collect two hits and work the final five outs for the save. Fritz Meyer allowed one run in five innings in the start for the win.
Minnetonka has a key week ahead at Eden Prairie on May 21 and home to Edina on Saturday, May 22.
GIRLS LACROSSE: Southwest Christian 11, New Prague 10
A two-goal game in the season's first meeting, Saturday's matinee between Southwest Christian and New Prague was even tighter.
Trailing 10-7 with 2 1/2 minutes to play, the Stars scored three times, getting the eventual winner in overtime off the stick of Biz Olimb in an 11-10 victory.
Goals from Migi Frothinger and Olivia Wight twice over a 68-second stretch evened the match at 10.
Southwest Christian has won six of the last seven matches and is 7-3 with three matches remaining, two against Robbinsdale Cooper.
SOFTBALL: Chanhassen 4, Hopkins 2
Chanhassen stretched its win streak to seven games in a 4-2 win at Hopkins on May 14. Sydney Schwartz recorded 17 of the 21 outs via strikeout, also collecting an RBI-single to start the offense in the third inning.
Shayden Benedict also collected two singles with a run scored with Daisy Lang doubling and driving in a run and Alli Perkins adding an RBI-single. Susie Tollefson and runner Emily Lackey crossed home plate for the Storm as well.
Chanhassen is 13-2 overall.
The Storm finish out the regular season with four home games against Waconia (May 18), New Prague (May 22), Orono (May 25), and Chaska (May 27).
BOYS LACROSSE: Chanhassen 13, Blake School 8
A three-goal lead after one quarter, Chanhassen continued to add to the score, a 12-5 lead at one point in a 13-8 final over Blake School on May 14.
The Storm are 9-1 overall and ranked No. 3 in the state.
Tyr Christianson (three goals, four assists) and Brady Grandstaff (four goals, assist) led Chanhassen offensively.
Carter Van Holland (goal, two assists), John Dahl (goal, assist), Dylan Kendrick (goal, assists), and Daxton Bush (goal, assist) were other multi-point scorers with Grant Penttinen credited with 21 saves.
Chanhassen hosts Eagan at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19.