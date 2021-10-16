Centennial entered Friday's week seven contest at Minnetonka playing about as well as anyone in Class 6A.
After one-score road losses at Stillwater and St. Michael-Albertville to start the season, the Cougars reeled off four straight wins, shutting out Wayzata, and defeating Maple Grove and Blaine.
A Centennial defense allowing nine points per game, Minnetonka put up 21 points alone in the second quarter, a dominating 31-7 win to improve to 6-1 on the season.
Joey Gendreau accounted for all three second-quarter scores, a 2-yard rushing touchdown before hauling in 9- and 5-yard catches from Will Martin over the last 3:02 of the first half.
Centennial's old-school offensive ground attack, which entered with close to 200 yards per game, was held to 50. An average carry of just 2.4 yards. Starting back Lance Liu saw the ball eight times, a whopping 14 yards.
Take out Centennial's one big play, a 65-yard strike late in the first half, and the Cougars had 62 other yards of offense.
Minnetonka, which forced two fumbles in the second quarter, added a late score on a Will Martin pass to Casey Miller from 18 yards out.
Skipper kicker Keegan Zabilla was 5-for-5, including a first-quarter 30-yard field goal.
Minnetonka, ranked No. 7, likely headed to the top-5 with losses from Shakopee and Centennial, are at winless Roseville Area on Thursday, Oct. 21. The Raiders have allowed 247 points in seven losses.
SWIM: Section 2AA True Team
Top-ranked Minnetonka will compete for its third straight True Team State Championship (2018-19) after winning the three-team Section 2AA event with 505 1/2 points on Oct. 16.
Edina (388) and Eden Prairie (273 1/2) were other participating teams.
Minnetonka, coming off a 103-78 win over No. 2-ranked Wayzata in the Lake Conference dual finale, won seven races, including top-two finishes in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays.
The Skippers claimed the fastest four times in the 100-yard backstroke in Paige Dillon (59.07), Maggie Rhodes (1:00.45), Annabelle Wentzel (1:10.46), and Henley Hatzung (1:02.11).
Wentzel won the 100 butterfly in 57.16 seconds with Regan Miller in the 100 freestyle (52.88) and Audrey Soetanto in the 200 individual medley (2:11) also winning races.
Dillon, Quinci Wheeler, Emily Harstad, and Wentzel won the opening medley relay in 1:48.24.
The Class AA True Team State Meet is Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the University of Minnesota.
CROSS COUNTRY: Lake Conference Championships
Nick Gilles captured his second Lake Conference title, while the Minnetonka girls team won the championship at Gale Woods Farm on Oct. 14.
While it wasn't the Skippers' best day of racing, two runners in the top-seven, three more in the next 10 allowed Minnetonka to claim the title by a single point, 58-59, over Edina.
Wayzata and St. Michael-Albertville were not far back as well with scores of 68 and 76.
Ella Graham (18:28) and Avery Marasco-Johnson (18:39) were fifth and seventh for the Skippers followed by Claire Cashman in 13th place (18:56).
Minnetonka's Kate LeBlanc, its only upperclassmen among the top-eight finishers, and Abby Downin, placed one spot ahead of an Edina runner in 16th and 17th places in times of 19:03 and 19:04.
Gilles ran away with the varsity boys title, a time of 15:16.3, a victory of more than 32 seconds.
Minnetonka was just five points back of team champion Wayzata, 45-50.
Andrew Vos ran his best time of the season, finishing fourth in 15:53.
Max Westerlund (16:29), Ryan Fries (16:33) and Easton Freed (16:37) completed the team score by placing between 14th and 16th.