An 11-point lead in the third quarter, consecutive plays, one on offense, another on defense, each ended with touchdowns, Minnetonka pulling away for a 28-3 win over Blaine Sept. 10.
The Skippers are 2-0 for the first time since 2018 in which Minnetonka started with four wins in five games.
Andrew McCalla's punt block in the third quarter led to an 8-yard touchdown run from Joey Gendreau and a 21-3 lead for Minnetonka.
Evan Swenson, who had an interception on the final play of the first half, added to the advantage with a 25-yard pick-six 12 seconds later for the 28-3 score.
First-half touchdowns from Jacob McCalla (3-yard rush) and a 51-yard pass from Will Martin to Gendreau for the 14-3 lead at halftime.
Blaine's lone points came on an opening-drive field goal from 35 yards out.
AJ Kaul, Bengal quarterback, completed 11-of-27 passes for 179 yards. Blaine finished with 46 rushing yards.
Minnetonka is at Maple Grove for its first road game at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17. The Crimson own victories over Osseo (49-7) and Totino-Grace (56-18).
FOOTBALL: Litchfield 49, Holy Family Catholic 7
Litchfield flexed its muscle in the first half, scoring six times, five touchdowns on the ground, in a 49-7 defeat of Holy Family Catholic Sept. 10 in Meeker County.
Gavin Frye, who completed 9-of-18 passes for 67 yards, scored his first career touchdown -- the Fire's first points of the 2021 season -- on a 1-yard rush in the fourth quarter.
Thomas Red Wing starred on the drive, and in the second half, totaling 104 yards on 10 carries for the Fire. Bennett Russo (four catches) and Kieran Paidosh (three catches) totaled 45 yards through the air from Frye.
Ryan Schutz found the end zone three times in the opening quarter on runs of 29 and two yards, and a 25-yard reception and score for Litchfield (2-0).
Russo and Michael Richelsen were credited with 10 total tackles with Rhett Johnson adding eight.
Holy Family Catholic will face New London-Spicer in the home opener at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 in Victoria. The Wildcats are 1-1 overall, coming off a 24-21 defeat to Watertown-Mayer in week two.
VOLLEYBALL: Shakopee Invite
Southwest Christian won three of four matches, advancing to the championship bracket with two pool wins, in a third-place finish at the Shakopee Invitational on Sept. 11.
The Stars beat Norwood Young America (31-29, 25-15) and Willmar (25-16, 24-26, 15-12) in pool play, falling to Eagan in the semifinals 25-17, 25-18.
Southwest Christian topped East Ridge in the third-place match 25-23, 23-25, 15-12.
Shakopee beat Eagan in three games, 25-17, 17-25, 15-13, to win its home championship title.
Chanhassen was ninth of 12 teams in the tournament, winning bracket games over Norwood Young America (25-16, 25-14) and Mankato West (25-19, 23-25, 15-10).
The Storm fell to Eagan (25-16, 25-15) and Rochester Mayo (25-14, 25-11) in pool play.
Top hitters for Chanhassen were Mary Cate Ziembiec (36 kills) and Ashlyn Steding (14 kills), who also had 66 assists. Chloe Rogers had three double-digit digs efforts, totaling 43 for the four matches.
VOLLEYBALL: SW Minnesota Challenge
Chaska won three of five matches, placing 10th of 32 teams at the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall Sept. 10-11.
The Hawks opened the tournament with a win over Perham (25-15, 25-11) before dropping into the second bracket with a 25-22, 22-25, 15-13 loss to St. Michael-Albertville.
Chaska finished the second day with a 2-1 record, topping Lakeville South (25-21, 25-12) and Prior Lake (25-23, 21-25, 15-12), losing the final match to Sioux Falls Roosevelt 25-21, 25-18.
VOLLEYBALL: Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Invite
Minnetonka went 4-1, placing second at the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Invitational on Sept. 11. Nova Classical Academy of St. Paul edged the Skippers 25-22, 25-23 in the championship.
Minnetonka cruised through pool play, defeating Grand Meadow (25-11, 25-12) and Tri-City United (25-15, 25-14) before advancing to the finals with wins over Cleveland (25-27, 26-24, 15-13) and host W-E-M (25-20, 25-20).
Abby Stanwood had 18 kills against Cleveland with Anna Lockhart (32 assists), Morgan Ryan (12 digs) and Anna Shoemaker (four blocks) also playing key roles in the three-game victory.