Minnetonka claimed its second tournament championship, a 4-0 record at the Chanhassen Invitational Sept. 14.
The Skippers, now 14-3 overall, like the Eden Prairie Tournament, won every match in straight sets.
Minnetonka defeated North St. Paul (25-18, 25-17), Chanhassen (25-20, 25-15), Alexandria (25-19, 25-14), and Cambridge-Isanti (25-10, 25-16).
The Skippers host Hopkins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The host Storm went 2-2 for third place.
Katie Paine had 10 kills in an opening victory over Cambridge-Isanti, 25-16, 25-13.
Paine and Lauren Snader finished with 11 and eight kills, respectively, as Chanhassen had 32 kills to 11 errors in a 25-19, 25-15 win over Alexandria.
The Storm were beaten by Minnetonka and North St. Paul (25-15, 25-16).
Annabelle Nordmeyer totaled 89 assists over the four matches with three aces and 17 digs.
Paine and Snader were offensive leaders with 34 and 26 kills with Paine finishing with 29 digs. Madison Ellman (34 digs) and Hannah Paine (20 digs) were other top defenders.
Chanhassen (7-7) is at Benilde-St. Margaret at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.
SWIM: Edina Invitational
No results available for Chanhassen.
TENNIS: Hutchinson Triangular
Josie Harris won both matches for Southwest Christian, which split a triangular, a 7-0 win over Glencoe-Silver Lake and a 6-1 loss to host Hutchinson on Sept. 13.
Harris scored a 6-3, 6-4 win at fourth singles for the Stars in the match with Hutchinson. Ella Schmidt also took seven games at third singles.
Versus Glencoe, all seven matches were won in straight sets. Winners were Julia McIntosh (6-1, 6-1), Lily Schwen (6-4, 6-1), Schmidt (6-2, 6-0), and Harris (6-1, 6-0) in singles.
Greta and Hannah Schwarz won a 6-1, 6-1 decision at first doubles, with Ellie Vietzen and Anna Gueldner (6-3, 7-5) and Katie Woodward and Ava Thiewes (6-4, 6-0) completing the sweep.
Southwest Christian hosts Belle Plaine at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
TENNIS: Holy Family 5, Roseau 2
No match results available.