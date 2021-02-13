Saturday was a welcome reprieve from life in opposing gyms for Minnetonka girls basketball, which was playing at home for only the third time in 10 games.
Coming off a tough loss to Chaska the night before, the Skippers, up 31-21 at halftime, scored 33 second-half points in a 64-39 win to improve to 8-2.
Nine different Minnetonka recorded points led by seniors Sophie Haydon and Ellah Durkee with 16 and 15 points. Emma Dasovich added eight points for the Skippers.
Jordan Anderson finished with 14 points for the Bison.
Minnetonka has another top-10 match-up at Wayzata on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Robbinsdale Armstrong 52, Minnetonka 49
Robbinsdale Armstrong hit back-to-back 3-pointers over the final six seconds of regulation, defeating host Minnetonka 52-49 on Feb. 13.
Owen Skram's desperation second-chance shot tied the game for the Falcons at 49 with 5.7 ticks left.
On the ensuing play, a non-call past midcourt, D'sean Larkins' heave from 35 feet banked off the glass and through the hoop for the winning Armstrong basket.
Tough loss for @SkippersBB pic.twitter.com/YrbFX6l7Kc— Peter Amstutz (@TonkaWebcast) February 13, 2021
Larkins led Armstrong with 24 points for its sixth win in nine games.
Minnetonka, which got 26 points from Andy Stefonowicz, tying a career-high, rallied the Skippers from a 25-21 halftime deficit. Jalen Cain added 12 points for the Skippers, which have lost three in a row into Tuesday's contest with No. 2 Wayzata.
WRESTLING: Cambridge-Isanti Triangular
A first-period fall at heavyweight put host Cambridge-Isanti over the top in a 37-32 win over Minnetonka on Feb. 13.
Pins from Peter Barrett, Alex Shansey and Diego Pitt and an 8-6 decision at 113 pounds from Michael Giovinco staked the Skippers to a 21-12 lead.
A technical fall from Marco Christensen and a 3-1 decision from Carter Roth had Minnetonka up 29-28 into the final three weight classes.
Cambridge-Isanti won an overtime decision at 195 pounds with Quinn Sell coming through for the Skippers in a 5-1 win at 220 pounds.
No match results were available for the Elk River bout.
SWIM: Minnetonka 111, Hopkins 73
Minnetonka won seven of 11 races, including the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, in a 111-73 win over Hopkins on Feb. 12.
Ryan Diede, Ben Keller, William Poey, and Ben Binder combined for the freestyle win in 1:33.02. Binder was joined by Henry Rosenhagen, Myonghai Choi and Graham Muench in the medley in 1:44.07.
Ryan McQuirk in the 200 freestyle (1:50.01), Keller in the 200 individual medley (2:04.02), Knute Wargin in the 50 freestyle (22.75) and 500 freestyle (4:51.20), both season-best times, and Jacob Guggisberg in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.25) were other winners for Minnetonka.
Five divers totaled more than 200 points led by Hopkins' Stuart Fish with 253.70. Minnetonka's Oliver Poitevent (244.85), Andrew Bussmann (206.0) and Trey Mahoney (205.15) were second, fourth and fifth overall.
Minnetonka hosts Edina on Thursday, Feb. 18 with diving at 4 p.m. and swimming at 6 p.m.