There's been 13 all-time meetings between Chaska and Chanhassen on the football gridiron. The Hawks lead the series 8-5.
There's been blowouts. Chaska won 47-7 the first year, the Storm without seniors. Chanhassen won 57-8 in 2011, the shutout taken away in the final seconds.
There's been intrigue. Three times the winning margin within a touchdown, including a 2012 Chanhassen playoff win in which Chaska was just a yard or so from the end zone.
There's been all-out chaos. Two touchdowns scored in the final two minutes of the 2018 contest. When Chanhassen took the lead late, Chaska countered, a crushing blow to the Storm. Jubilation for the Hawks.
Thousands enter the stadium. All seats are full.
The blow of the whistle and away we go.
There's bragging rights. There's league and section implications. In the end, though, it's about holding up the Jug. The traveling trophy given to the regular season winner.
Chaska has won seven of the 10 Jug match-ups. Chanhassen last won in 2016.
On Friday night, under the lights at Chaska High School, one team will walk away the winner.
Who do you got?