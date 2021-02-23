Three victories in a four-game stretch has surging Chanhassen one game out of second place in the Metro West Conference with three contests remaining.
Digging a 37-21 hole in the first half at Bloomington Kennedy on Feb. 19, the Storm outscored the Eagles 43-25 over the final 18 minutes in a 64-62 win.
Chanhassen was without leading scorer Callin Hake, who recently had put together a pair of 30-point games.
Chanhassen trailed 61-53 with under four minutes to play.
The trio of Mackenzie Sapp (17 points), Madi Hicks (15) and Lauren Arnold (14) led the rally for the Storm. In total, nine different players scored, including freshman Kate Drury in her varsity debut with five points.
The 17 points from Sapp was a career high, topping a previous best of 13 in the season opener against Waconia.
Hicks drew Chanhassen within 62-61 with a 3-pointer from a Sapp assist. A pair of Arnold free throws with 2:13 to play gave the Storm the lead for good.
Bloomington Kennedy had two last looks, a pair of rebounds from Ella Brastad resulting in a foul and free throw for the 64-62 final.
Chanhassen’s comeback spoiled a career night from Kennedy’s Ashley Burchette, who finished with 37 points.
Chanhassen is now 5-4 in the Metro West Conference and 5-6 overall.
Earlier in the week, Chanhassen fell to third-ranked Chaska 85-55 on Feb. 16. Hake (21), Hicks (10) and Brastad (10) led the Storm in scoring. The Hawks led 47-27 at halftime.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coming off a 36-point loss to top-10 Chaska, Chanhassen rebounded with a 78-62 win over Bloomington Kennedy on Feb. 19.
Freshman Maxwell Woods netted a career-high 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting from the foul line to go with eight assists.
Chanhassen, which led 46-29 at halftime, also got 21 points from Ben Giles and 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting from Eli Sweeney, who was rewarded for strong play earlier in the week against Chaska.
Will Schleicher and Austin Boll added nine and eight points, respectively, for the Storm.
Top scorers in a 72-36 loss to Chaska were Giles (eight), Sweeney (seven) and Woods (seven) for Chanhassen (3-7).
BOYS HOCKEY
Underclassmen Evan Miller and Jake Risch were among eight different goal scorers and 15 skaters to record a point in a 10-3 home win for Chanhassen over Waconia on Feb. 16.
Miller and Risch each scored twice with defenseman Joe Gerebi adding a goal and three assists for the Storm.
The scoring included a goal from Gavin Uhlenkamp from Landon Oldenkamp with Caden Lee and Risch adding power-play scores. Joey Parker also had a three-point game with a goal and two assists.
Will Anderson made 23 saves for Chanhassen (4-7) in the victory.
Providence Academy and the Storm did all the scoring over the first 17 minutes in a 3-1 Lion win on Feb. 20 in Plymouth.
Sophomore defenseman Mathias Bosch netted his first varsity goal for Chanhassen’s lone score.
Chanhassen, despite 17 shots on goal in the third period, a 32-21 advantage for the game, were unable to beat Providence Academy goaltender Joshua Koskie — former Minnesota Twin Corey Koskie’s son — any farther.
Chanhassen hosts Chaska on Friday, Feb. 26 in Victoria.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Coming off four wins in five games, stepping up in competition with No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret and Eden Prairie, Chaska/Chanhassen was no match, outscored 11-1.
Facing another top-10 caliber team in Wayzata on Feb. 16 in Plymouth, down two goals twice in the first period, the Storm Hawks drew even before eventually falling 5-3 on an empty-netter.
Gretchen Branton’s go-ahead tally with 45 seconds in the middle period broke a 3-3 tie. Wayzata outshot the Storm Hawks 15-4 over the final 17 minutes, adding a final score with 24 ticks left.
Sophomore Alyson McPartland doubled up her season output with a two-goal game for Chaska/Chanhassen, scoring back-to-back goals in the first and second periods to tie the game at three.
Clara Nelson made a career-high 36 saves for the Storm Hawks in net.
With Saturday’s postponement with Holy Angels, Chaska/Chanhassen has seven remaining games, including No. 2 Edina on Saturday, Feb. 27 and Class A No. 4 Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian in the regular season finale March 13.