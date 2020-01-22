Chris Lacy admitted, no one probably has it rougher on the Chaska/Chanhassen gymnastics team than her own daughter, Anna, an eighth grader.
If there's work to be done in the gymnastics room, the Lacys are staying until it's done. That's just life with mom as the head coach.
Randy Koeppl, Holy Family Catholic girls hockey coach, knows, he's probably a little tougher on his daughter, Taylor, than any other Fire skater. It's almost the norm when the coach is mom or dad.
Both, though, have an understanding that the kids who are playing the best in that game are the ones that play. Sometimes that’s the coach's daughter, sometimes that’s her teammates.
Claire Larkin is the last of five children from her family to go through Southwest Christian High School in Chaska. Her mother, Heidi, has been along for the journey for much of her soccer and softball journey on the sidelines in some coaching capacity.
Whether in recreation or high school sport, that relationship between parent and child grows as they work together daily in something they both love. Heidi Larkin said there are ups and downs, but she said it has been a huge blessing to spend that much extra time with each of her kids.
The dynamic of the coach with a son or daughter on the team can be both tricky and rewarding. Most athletes agree, they wouldn't have it any other way.
"I personally have liked it the last four years. It's given me an unique experience, one no one gets to get," Chanhassen senior dance captain Adelaide McGinnis said. "We joke around a lot. The right amount, not too much. We do have fun."
"I think the one thing for me going into having Adelaide on our team was making sure her experience was authentically hers, and not that anything was given to her because she was my kid. I talked to the coaching staff at the very beginning about the expectations about how she should be treated like everybody else. ... I've loved it. I've loved watching her dance since she was little. This was a different experience, and I think it's been awesome," Chanhassen dance coach Kelly McGinnis said.
LOVE/HATE
It's definitely a love/hate relationship sometimes, Chanhassen boys hockey coach Jessie Willis said.
Willis, who played collegiately at Mankato State University and has been an instructor at Breakaway Academy since 2004, was hired to lead the Storm hockey program in 2017. That first season his oldest of three sons, Jack, made the JV team.
Jack was third on the team with 16 points as a junior, including a team-high 11 assists. This season, the senior is first in points (17) and assists (10) and second in goals (seven).
"Pretty proud of him, I'll be honest with you. He's really turned into a heck of a hockey player," Jessie Willis said. "I was lucky enough to play Division I, but he's doing things that I never did at his age. It's been really fun to see his progression in his skills. He's really turned into a skilled hockey player."
For Jack, playing for dad was his choice.
"I started out at Chaska as a freshman and I had the choice of staying there with Dave (Snuggerud) and all of my buddies over there. When he got the coaching job I decided I'd rather spend my time with him. I'd rather help him succeed," Jack Willis said.
The same decision was in the hands of Adelaide McGinnis. Offered the opportunity to get away from mom, dance in a different high school program, there was only one person she wanted to dance for.
"Realizing that it's your last year, and knowing it's your last chance you have, it's our last year together, I do think I've been working harder. Working with my other captains trying to lead the team and keep everybody motivated. It would be really cool to reach that goal (of state) together," Adelaide McGinnis said.
There certainly has been challenges along the way.
"It definitely has its ups and downs. We both know the game pretty well so we get along with that aspect. Then there's some nights at home we're going at it a little bit. Normally stays at the rink. But it's fun," Jack Willis said.
"He's a few months away from being an adult. Conversations are little different than they used to be. When it's all said and done he's come a long ways. He's been in a tough spot. I've been his coach since he was a little guy," Jessie Willis said.
"He's grown up into a man. It's fun because we can go home watch NHL together and go through it. We both know the game now. He sees things and runs it by me. I do the same thing with him," he added.
DIFFERING BY KID
For Ben Kallman, senior basketball player for Chaska, he's the second of three boys to go through the Hawks boys program under the direction of his dad, Dana Kallman.
Sometimes it's best to go second.
"One thing I won't do as much is I don't yell at Ben as much as I did with Andrew. I was a little harder on Andrew. Maybe when Matthew gets older, he won't get yelled at at all," Dana Kallman said.
Andrew, a member of the 2016-17 Section 2-4A champion Chaska squad, now plays at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D. Andrew helped the Wolves reach the Division II NCAA Championship game in 2018, a loss to Ferris State.
"It depends on the game. If we win, he's all happy. If we lose, it's a different story," said Ben Kallman of having the coach at home. "It's helpful because he'll talk through the game, learn things. Try to fix the mistakes and learn from them. I love having him as a coach. We get to learn a lot off and on the court."
The balance of being coach at work and parent at home can sometimes be hard, but sometimes necessary.
"It's definitely tough, but I'm a lot harder on him than the rest of the kids," Jessie Willis said. "To make sure people don't get the wrong idea."
"And I'm tougher on him," Jack Willis added.
"My wife reminds me that a lot, too. You can't go home with every player and give them your thoughts. I try and keep it on the ice, but sometimes you know," Jessie Willis said. "When it's your first you want to push them hard. I got him skating right away. It was the first thing I wanted him to do as a little boy. With the other two I've been a little more relaxed. The middle one gets it a little bit. The youngest one is on easy street right now."
For Minnetonka girls basketball coach Leah Dasovich, it's about finding the balance.
"I try really hard not to talk about basketball in great detail away from the gym. She needs me to be her mom in those other situations: make sure school is going okay, social life is positive, etc. I am trying not to 'coach' every aspect of her life," she said.
Emma, just an eighth grader in her second year in the Skippers program, has another coach in her household. Her father, Tom, is the former Minnetonka boys basketball coach, now Athletic Director at Lakeville South High School.
"Having both parents who have coached allows Emma the opportunity to come to either of us if she needs to, you know? She can get away from me and go to dad for advice, or, she can stick close to me if that’s the temperament she is looking for," Leah Dasovich said.
For Ben Kallman, he doesn't try to replicate his brother's game. He is the best Ben Kallman can be, and his coach has a deep appreciation for the role his son plays.
"He's having a great year. His game is one of those where people don't notice him in the box scores as much because there's points in the box score. He stuffs stats. He gets rebounds. He gets assists. He doesn't take a ton of shots, but he shoots a high percentage. The other thing is he's a really good defender. That's part of our deal. We have a really good perimeter defense," Dana Kallman said.
That relationship between father and son makes it a fun atmosphere to come to the gym every day.
"We've had a run for so long, even last year when he was a junior, of so many successful seasons, conference titles. We have great kids. Like Ben said, he has awesome teammates. They're fun to hang out with. They came today, we had a tough loss last night, and they absolutely played their tails off all practice long," Dana Kallman said.
ENTERING THE PROGRAM
When Dasovich was hired in 2011 to lead the Minnetonka girls basketball program, Emma, then a kindergartner, could regularly be found in the gym supporting mom or dad.
As she grew up, the Skipper teams took Emma under their wings.
Leah always hoped to have her daughter in the high school program one day. She never expected it to be as soon as seventh grade. Now an eighth grader Emma is third on the Skippers with 131 points. She's been in double figures in six straight games, a career-high 22 points on Jan. 20 in St. Cloud.
"As a 13 year old, she is handling the complexity of the high school season pretty well. I’ve worked with her AAU teams for years, but that is a completely different experience. This is much more intense and time intensive; we are together all of the time," Leah Dasovich said. "I’d have to say it is better than expected. She’s a fun kid to be around, and having two other eighth graders makes the energy in the gym pretty silly sometimes."
For Dana Kallman, with the three boys, it was only time before he knew they'd be on his team.
"It's a lot of fun coaching your own kids. There's challenges obviously, but being able to hang out with them, come to practice with them. We spent a lot of time together when they were little guys coming to youth camps and it's been a lot of fun that they've been able to play varsity basketball," he said.
MORE THAN THE GAME
Heidi Larkin's biggest enjoyment in coaching her kids came without a glove or soccer ball.
"We get lots of time to talk about her individual goals, areas of strength and avenues to shore up deficiencies," she said of her daughter, Claire, a senior at Southwest Christian High School. "She is 'all-in" to whatever season she is currently in, and that is a joy to coach because she is very present in the task at hand."
The dynamic also forces outstanding communication between the parent and child.
"Taylor and I talked quite a bit about it today. We both enjoy being around each other and really like the dynamic it comes with," Randy Koeppl said. "We had to earn each other’s respect in the locker room and on the ice just like any other player/coach relationship. We laugh a lot together and she is well aware that if it stops being fun for her that I would step aside in a second."
Koeppl, who played at Bloomington Jefferson for Greg Trebil, John Bianchi and Tom Saterdalen and for a short time at the University of Minnesota under Doug Woog, saw first-hand experiences with them coaching their kids.
"All four of them are hall of fame coaches and people and all were parent coaches at pretty high levels. All of them had kids that turned out to be great people. That was enough for me to know that it works. I talked pretty extensively with Biancis before we decided as a family to commit to Holy Family," Randy Koeppl said.
AUTHENTIC EXPERIENCE
Kelly McGinnis asked Adelaide to go on a walk the summer before the 2016-17 school year. They talked about an offer on the table. Should mom, a previous coach at Holy Family Catholic and Benilde-St. Margaret, return to a team?
Not just any team, but Adelaide's team at Chanhassen High School.
"I said, 'of course, that would be awesome!' I watched her (coach) at Benilde. They were a state qualifying winning team. I would go to state and see how passionate she was and how hard she worked on it outside of practice. To finally have her as a coach -- she's such an influential coach in the state -- to be coached by her, and she's my mom, it was really cool," Adelaide McGinnis said.
As a coach to every girl on the floor, Kelly McGinnis looks at the big picture on the competition floor. It's always been that way, no matter the level.
"I do think this year more than other years I probably have tried to sneak glances more of her, especially when's competing. Yeah, I have to go back and be like, 'Oh, you missed that.' Or 'oh, you did great on that.' I'm coaching the whole team, not just being her mom," Kelly McGinnis said.
FINAL SEASONS
As the calendar flips to February next week, winter sports seasons will begin to wind down. Sections into state into spring sports. These are the last weeks together for the seniors and their coach/parent.
"I'm going to miss him like crazy, obviously. I don't think about that stuff right now. I think about having fun, thinking about enjoying it," Dana Kallman said.
"I just try and enjoy every minute of every day when I'm here practicing, playing in games," Ben Kallman said.
"From a coaching standpoint you could tell early on she was a natural leader. She had that presence around the team not only skill wise, but who she is as a person," Kelly McGinnis said. "From a mom perspective, I always felt she would be able to shine in this situation. She's took everything she's been giving, none of it was taken for granted. She absorbed everything from these four years and she will have left an amazing legacy, she and her other co-captains, on this team moving forward."