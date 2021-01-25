Three games into the 2021 season, a point differential total of just 10, Chanhassen boys basketball has come out on the losing end in all three.
Not for the Storm's defense, which has held Metro West Conference leaders Bloomington Jefferson and fourth-ranked Chaska to 49 and 44 points, respectively.
In the home opener on Jan. 22, Chanhassen roared back with an 8-0 run, four times over the final five minutes taking a lead. Senior Austin Boll scored all six of his points in the stretch, including a pair of free throws and two baseline jumpers.
Patrick Brick and Grant Muffenbier added baskets with senior Adam Strobel connecting on a 3-pointer for a 39-37 lead with 2:40 to play.
Chaska countered, scoring the next six points before a Boll offensive rebound and kick out to Brick for three cut the deficit to one at 43-42 with 19.1 ticks left.
After Chaska made one free throw at 44-42, Strobel's tying look from just inside the arc rimmed out for the Storm.
Freshman Maxwell Woods led all Chanhassen scorers with 10 points followed by Brick (eight) and Mike Shea (six).
Earlier in the week, Chanhassen fell 54-49 at Robbinsdale Cooper.
Next up for the Storm is a home game against St. Louis Park on Jan. 29.
TOUGH EARLY SCHEDULE
Facing a pair of top-10 teams, the Metro West Conference's top two title contenders, out of the gate to begin the season had Chanhassen girls basketball coaches meeting following an 83-45 loss to third-ranked Chaska on Jan. 22.
The message to the team was simple, "easy doesn't create greatness."
The Storm will have to focus on defense where they are allowing more than 79 points per game.
The Storm will have to focus on producing more good looks in their offense. Callin Hake, the team's leading scorer, was held to one point in the first half versus Chaska, a total of 14 for the game. She took just two outside shots over the first 18 minutes.
After Hake, Madi Hicks is averaging 13.3 points a game, netting 11 against Chaska. Mackenzie Sapp, Taylor Laube and Macy Sweester have also consistently put together five-to-seven-point games as well.
Chanhassen had an opportunity to win its first game of the season at home against Bloomington Kennedy on Tuesday before traveling to St. Louis Park on Friday, Jan. 29.
COMPETITIVE START
Camden Martin and Joey Parker netted goals 54 seconds apart as Chanhassen's rally came up just short in a 4-2 boys hockey decision to Southwest Christian/Richfield on Jan. 21 in Victoria.
It was the first meeting on the ice between the two programs.
Sean Gates, making his first varsity start, made 26 saves on 30 shots for Chanhassen.
Parker and Caden Lee scored 25 seconds apart for the Storm in a loss to St. Louis Park on Jan. 19. Chanhassen held a 2-1 lead for much of the second period and were tied at two until the Orioles scored five times in the final period.
The game featured 16 minor infractions with St. Louis Park capitalizing once in the third period on the power play.
Will Anderson turned away 31 shots for the Storm (1-2).
Chanhassen travels to Chaska for a Saturday matinee on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m.
FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON
Second-period goals from Katelyn Roberts, Jordyn Perlich and Elisabeth Gerebi helped Chaska/Chanhassen earn its first win of the season, a 5-2 victory on Jan. 23 over host Holy Angels.
Clara Nelson stopped 28-of-30 shots, including 11 third-period attempts in which the Stars went to the power play four times.
A pair of goals from senior Lauren Spear sealed the win for the Storm Hawks. Holy Angels had pulled within one at 3-2 with a power-play goal at 4:50 of the third period.
Gerebi, a Brown University commit, scored 49 seconds after Perlich gave Chaska/Chanhassen a 2-1 lead late in the middle stanza.
The Storm Hawks, 1-2 overall, host top-10 Benilde-St. Margaret on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m with a Saturday, Jan. 30 matinee at Minneapolis' Parade Ice Garden.