Wins over Robbinsdale Cooper (63-19) and host Benilde-St. Margaret (57-24) set-up a winner-take-all match with Bloomington Kennedy for the Metro West Conference wrestling title for Chaska/Chanhassen Feb. 6.
Bonus points were big for the Eagles, which won eight of 14 weight classes, getting six pins, one forfeit win and a major decision in a 46-31 victory over the Storm Hawks for the title.
An early 12-0 hole, Chaska/Chanhassen took a lead after Johnny Nebben (10-0 major), Aiden Brkovich (7-5 decision) and PJ Velazquez (fall) recorded victories coupled with a forfeit win for a 19-16 lead.
Bloomington Kennedy tallied 24 points between 152 and 182 to clinch the match.
Cody Kack and Hunter Brackee added pins at 195 and 220 for the Storm Hawks.
Nebben, Sam Wolff, Brkovich, Velazquez, Kack, and Brackee all earned all-conference honors for Chaska/Chanhassen.
Versus Benilde-St. Margaret, the Storm Hawks jumped out to a 39-0 lead. Following a Stevie Dragos 12-7 victory at 106 pounds, pins from Dylan Austad, Nebben, Wolff and Velazquez as well as two forfeits, had Chaska/Chanhassen in control.
Kack added a pin with forfeit points coming at 220 and 285 pounds.
Chaska/Chanhassen and Bloomington Kennedy each own three conference championships in the league's six-year existence.
Next up is the Section 6AAA Team Tournament on Friday, Feb. 14 at Minnetonka High School.