PJ Velazquez's 21-second pin at 138 pounds drew Chaska/Chanhassen within 18-17 of Eden Prairie, which won nine of 14 weight classes in a 52-29 final on Jan. 23 at Chanhassen High School.
The Storm Hawks got out to an 11-0 lead on a Stevie Dragos technical fall and a forfeit win from Russell Gillette.
Eden Prairie recorded pins at 120, 126 and 132 pounds to gain the lead for good at 18-11.
Chaska/Chanhassen wrestles at the East Ridge Ruckus at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 in Woodbury.
WAYZATA 50, MINNETONKA 20
Wayzata won the first seven matches, scoring a Lake Conference win in a 50-20 decision over host Minnetonka Jan. 23.
The score was 38-0 through 145 pounds.
Andrew Sanders earned the Skippers' first win in an 11-3 major decision before Gabe Schmuacher recorded a pin in 30 seconds at 160 pounds.
Other Minnetonka were winners Tyler McReavey in a 14-6 major decision at 182 pounds, Quinn Sell in a 4-2 decision at 195 pounds and Eric Benson in a 1-0 win at 220 pounds.