A snowstorm the night before didn't lessen a 17-team field at the Ethan Herman Memorial Tournament that included a trio of ranked teams in Wayzata, Owatonna and Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield on Dec. 11 at Chanhassen High School.
The Storm Hawks had three place-winners led by Stephen Dragos in a runner-up finish at 106 pounds.
Dragos reached the championship with a 14-3 major decision in the semifinals, dropping the finals against second-ranked Luke Koenen of Wayzata by the same score. Dragos is No. 3 in Class AAA.
Chaska/Chanhassen tied for 12th place with Rosemount with 55 points.
Russell Gillette went 2-2 at 152 pounds, placing fourth, earning a 9-3 win and second-period fall in his opening two matches.
Chaska sophomore Russell Gillette
Parker Levar recorded a pair of pins, reaching the consolation championship with a 5-0 decision at 182 pounds. The Chaska junior ended up sixth, losing in extra time, 3-2, in his final match.
Graceson Bosch recorded a pin in his opening match at 138 pounds, while Carson Turner won by a 13-0 major decision in a consolation round win at 170 pounds. Prentiss Derrick, trailing late in his first match, gained a reversal and pin for a victory at heavyweight as well.
Chaska 8th grader Carson Turner
Minnetonka also had three place-winners led by senior Peter Barrett at 138 pounds in a runner-up finish. He lost 11-1 to fourth-ranked Cael Robb of Owatonna in the championship. Barrett advanced with a 16-0 technical fall and 11-5 decision in the semifinals.
Diego Pitt finished 3-1 on the day at 145 pounds for the Skippers, picking up a 9-1 major decision in the third-place match.
Alejandro Torbenson scored a third-period pin to open the tournament, losing 8-3 to top seed Tate Link of Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield in the semifinals. An injury default gave the Skipper senior a third-place finish.
Minnetonka was seventh with 73 points.