"Well past midnight, Rick Larsen pulled his Pontiac Grand Prix into the garage at his Eagan home. He shut off the engine, opened the driver side door, and realized he had a huge problem.
His legs wouldn’t work.
They had cramped up on the ride home from the St. Paul Civic Center, where Larsen had just officiated the longest state tournament game ever played. The five-overtime tour de force had lasted a record 93:12. Apple Valley won 5–4 over Duluth East at 1:39 am.
Far from the stadium lights and the buzz of the crowd, Larsen rolled out of his car and onto the garage floor. He crawled into the house and labored into bed, relieved to have not woken wife Deb and their two young daughters in the middle of the night. Then Deb rolled over. The clock on their nightstand read 2:45 am.
“She says, ‘I told you not to go to the bar after the game,’” Larsen said. “I said, ‘Obviously you didn’t watch the game.’ She shut it off after the first period."
Every Minnesotan has a story about the State High School League Boys Hockey Tournament. Some have had season tickets for decades. Some take off work to catch all of the games on TV, listening to the great Lou Nanne as color commentator.
For authors of Tourney Time, David La Vaque and Loren Nelson conducted hundreds of interviews over the last three years. They felt lucky to find at least two or three people to talk with about all 75 years spanning from 1945 to 2019.
Each chapter of the book deals with each year of the tournament with pull-out pieces throughout on some of the great names, places and all-time lists.
A project of this magnitude was never produced until now. Shocking since its wide appeal across the state of Minnesota.
"As we started putting together the process, my fear was we'd come across a book like it that we somehow hadn't heard of," La Vaque, a preps reporter at the Star Tribune, said. "There were only three books in the vein of what we're doing and none of them had stories. ... Having been part of the 400 interviews, having to assembly 200 photographs, it is a monster of a project."
"No one was crazy enough to tackle this. We were the two knuckleheads tasked at getting this done," Nelson, Minnesota Hockey Hub managing editor, said.
THE GAME
Surely, some 20 years after Apple Valley and Duluth East played deep into the night, a state-record five overtimes, every angle of the thriller had been covered.
That was what La Vaque thought. He was proven wrong.
La Vaque was given the name by a friend of Larsen, the linesmen in the semifinal game. A stone left unturned.
La Vaque interviewed the usuals. Erik Westrum, now head coach at Southwest Christian/Richfield, along with standout goaltender Karl Goehring and Dave Spehar.
"There was a lot more behind the scenes that was left to say that really not only told the story of the game, but gave you the sense of why that Apple Valley team won it all that year," La Vaque said.
The 1996 state semifinal between Apple Valley and Duluth East was a "where you were moment?" I, 14 at the time, a freshman in high school, watched all three periods and five overtimes on a 13-inch RCA TV in my bedroom.
At one point the oohs and ahhs drew the ire from my mother, she stating my sisters were in the next room sleeping.
Most people forget Apple Valley had to come back later that day, on Saturday night, to beat Edina 3-2 in the championship.
TELLING STORIES
Nelson and La Vaque, veterans on press row at the State Hockey Tournament, were quick to find how little they actually knew.
With every interview came about new facts, new angles to tell.
"I was a high school kid in the 80s, loving every second of the tournament. Going to it was the greatest thing in my life. It was the State Fair, the Fourth of July and Christmas all rolled into one," Nelson said.
It came down to crafting what happened on and off the ice at the tournament into interesting stories.
"You get behind the scenes with (famed coach) Willard Ikola, talking with the coaches, the players, about what happened in the locker room, on the bus, in hotel rooms, and you're like, 'wow, there's a lot of drama.' That's what the book is. We're just telling stories," Nelson said.
The book, set to be released to the public in February, can be pre-ordered at the Minnesota Historical Society website. Tourney Time also has its own website, where additional stories left out of the book as well as interviews and other factual information, are being released.
