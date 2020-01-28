Advance Praise

"La Vaque and Nelson have produced the most amazing book about the boys’ state high school hockey championship. Their countless hours of research results in a compelling and riveting walk down memory lane. Once you start paging through, you will not want to put it down. It is a fantastic history of the tournament and a must read."

Lou Nanne, former NHL player and general manager and member of the US Hockey Hall of Fame

"The state tournament went from an event beloved by Minnesota’s hockey cult in an old arena in St. Paul to a statewide preoccupation starting in 1969, when it moved to an NHL arena in Bloomington, and the magic of small vs. big—Warroad and Henry Boucha vs. the Edina assembly line of great players—took center stage. La Vaque and Nelson bring that drama alive with inside tales and repeat that superb work with so many other state tourney moments."

Patrick Reusse, Star Tribune

"I get chills reading this book. Some of my best memories as a hockey player are playing in the state tournament and Loren and David do a great job recapturing those moments."

T.J. Oshie, two-time Minnesota state champion with Warroad and 2018 Stanley Cup champion with the Washington Capitals