Those visiting St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, along with all other Allina Health hospitals throughout the state should be aware of new visitor guidelines set in place to protect patients, visitors and staff from the flu.
Beginning Dec. 20, St. Francis implemented restricted visitor guidelines. The medical center implements visitor restrictions when the Minnesota Department of Health determines that influenza is widespread across the state.
The guidelines include:
- Children under the age of 5 are asked not to visit patients.
- Visitors who are sick should refrain from visiting patients in the hospital.
- Compassionate exceptions may be considered based on a patient’s critical condition/prognosis.
- Those with a cough or sore throat or with a child experiencing those symptoms should wear a mask while in the building.
Visitors are also asked to cover their coughs, wash their hands or use the antibacterial hand cleanser provided throughout hospital facilities. The restrictions will be in place indefinitely, or until the spread of flu in the state settles.