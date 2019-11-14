First-grader Beckett Sykora played an impressive rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” on his electric guitar at St. Hubert School’s annual Veteran’s Day program Nov. 11 in Chanhassen.
After he finished, he permitted himself a proud smile as the audience of classmates, veterans, school staff and teachers gathered in the school gymnasium applauded.
Principal David Sorkin opened Monday’s program with a welcome and introduced the “Posting of the Colors” by the American Legion Post 580 color guard. Assistant Principal Kari Zobel led the Pledge of Allegiance. The seventh- and eighth-grade choir sang “My America” and later were joined by the fifth- and sixth-grade choir to sing the “Armed Forces Medley.” At that time, veterans stood up when the song from their branch of the Armed Forces was sung.
Bob and Ashley Burns were the guest speakers. Ashley Burns provided a moving account of how the community came together for her and her young family when her husband Bob was sent on a tour of duty in the past year overseas.
Veterans in attendance introduced themselves, the branch of the military in which they served, and when. A reception followed in the community room next to the gymnasium.
CMSW
Chaska Middle School West honored veterans on Nov. 11 with its annual Veterans Day ceremony.
The event began outside the school on a brisk morning, with a flag raising, gun salute and “Taps.” Then the students moved into the gymnasium for guest speakers and musical performances honoring those who have served.