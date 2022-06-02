Studio West Dance Center in Victoria hosts its first spring recital showcase, “Celebration 2022.”
The event takes place 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at the Charlson Thun Bandstand, 1730 Stieger Lake Lane, in downtown Victoria.
The free event is open to the community.
“We would love for you to spend the afternoon cheering on our dancers as many of them take the stage for the very first time,” stated Brittany Simmington, owner/instructor of Studio West Dance Center.
More info at www.studiowestdancemn.com.