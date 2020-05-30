Target has decided to closure a number of its stores until further notice amid ongoing unrest in the Twin Cities.
"We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community," the retailer said. "At this time we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice."
In a list updated Saturday morning, Target announced it will close nearly 50 stores in Minnesota.
The Minnesota-based corportation said its focus will remain on team members' safety and helping the community heal.
Stores that are currently closed include:
- Apple Valley
- Apple Valley South
- Bemidji
- Bloomington
- Brooklyn Park
- Burnsville
- Coon Rapids
- Coon Rapids Northtown
- Cottage Grove
- Crystal
- Eagan
- Eden Prairie
- Edina
- Fridley
- Hudson, Wisconsin
- Inver Grove Heights
- Lakeville
- Mankato
- Maple Grove
- Medina
- Minneapolis Dinkytown
- Minneapolis Lake Street
- Minneapolis Northeast
- Minneapolis Nicollet Mall
- Minneapolis Uptown
- North St. Paul
- Northfield
- Oakdale
- Owatonna
- Red Wing
- Richfield
- Rochester
- Rochester South
- Rogers
- Roseville
- Shoreview
- St. Cloud
- St. Cloud East
- St. Louis Park
- St. Louis Park Knollwood
- St. Paul Highland Park
- St. Paul Midway
- Stillwater
- Virginia, Minnesota
- Winona
- Woodbury
- Woodbury East