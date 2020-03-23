Residents of the southwest metro have been hunkering down and social distancing for at least the better part of a week by now. While it's all part of an effort to flatten the curve and keep Minnesotans healthy during the novel coronavirus pandemic, staying indoors comes with its own set of challenges, like how should you entertain your kids and how do you find comfort?
Southwest News Media asked readers to share their experiences. Some saw few changes to their daily lives, some are adapting and some are coping with looming layoffs and being far from loved ones during difficult times.
Editor's note: Here's what a few readers had to say. Please note some responses have been edited for grammar and clarity:
Dana Reno
Q: How is the coronavirus impacting your life?
I find myself suddenly working from home, with three kids (who are left with nothing to do for the next two weeks). Two out of the three rely on IEP’s to get through the school day. I am very thankful to work for such an amazing company, who is unbelievably understanding during this time. Once the two weeks are up, it sounds like I will have to really become super mom, and not only work 40 hours/week, but also homeschool my kindergartener, make sure my sixth-graders are staying on task with their online learning, and continue to run the household, as if nothing has changed.
Q: How are you keeping your kids busy?
Puzzles, art projects, musical instruments, the hill in our backyard, reading, online learning worksheets, and forts...lots of forts!
Amber Bullington
Q: How is the coronavirus impacting your life?
I was in California so my daughters could say goodbye to their granny. She's dying. I was going to stay on for a couple months to help care for her. After six days, we had to come back to Minnesota or risk not getting back. My mom cried as we said goodbye. It may be the last time we see her.
What's bringing you comfort during this time?
My husband and daughters.
Daniel Wadowick
Q: How is the coronavirus impacting your life?
My girlfriend and I just moved from out to state to Apple Valley, and I transferred with my job, and on my first week of working here they laid off dozens of employees and I fear for my job security, in an especially fraught time with trying to make ends meet with rent and other bills. Also no toilet paper in any stores because people selfishly hoard.
Q: What's bringing you comfort during this time?
Video games, my girlfriend, our cat.
Wendy Palm
Q: How is the coronavirus impacting your life?
Not a huge amount, really. I already don’t go out all that often, and don’t get together with large groups outside of work much either.
Couldn’t fly to my uncle’s funeral in Texas (whole service is postponed). Theater tickets were canceled for two shows. Working from home everyday, rather than just once a week or so (entire company is telecommuting, and already had infrastructure in place for international business to conduct easily). Chiropractor and massage monthly appointments were canceled and I’m anticipating my eye doctor and dentist April appointments may follow suit.
I’m grocery shopping in the very early morning to take advantage of the freshly clean stores, as I’m diabetic and already catch every cold/virus that comes around.
I canceled appointments for estimates for home improvements for a later time.
Q: What's bringing you comfort during this time?
Internet bandwidth seems to be holding up.
Jessica Kasper
Q: How is the coronavirus impacting your life?
My husband and I are lucky enough to have the ability to work from home, adding three kids ages 3-12 to the mix and it makes for a hectic day of learning, snacks, conference calls and more snacks. We are learning to find better hiding spots for a fun game of hide and seek and reusing those spots for uninterrupted conference calls.
Q: What's bringing you comfort during this time?
Knowing this will pass and life will go on.
Q: How are you keeping your kids busy?
Haven’t figured it out yet! Online websites have been helpful but finding a good variety to last all day has been a challenge.
Brianna Liestman
Q: How is the coronavirus impacting your life?
My husband and I are both working remotely now — I am in my standard home office and he has a card table in our bedroom. Our daycare is still open but we know that can change at any time, and we have a contingency plan to swap days working — one of us works while the other is on toddler duty. If this goes on much longer, we will be canceling/postponing our son's second birthday party. Small sacrifices for the public health good, but disappointing nonetheless. I also can't visit all my beloved downtown Chaska businesses, so I am ordering more delivery/takeout to keep them as strong as possible. I'd encourage everyone else to do the same! We have such an amazing local business community and losing it to a pandemic would be devastating for Chaska's long-term future.
Q: What's bringing you comfort during this time?
We are so lucky that we are experiencing this pandemic in the technology age. I can't imagine social distancing without FaceTime, texting, Netflix Party and more. I can't spend time with people physically, but we can stay connected. What a gift.
Q: How are you keeping your kids busy?
Our son is a toddler and really obsessed with "Ring Around the Rosie." To keep him busy and keep us from getting exhausted, we play "Ring Around the Mama/Dada/Parents." We sit down and he runs around us in a circle, eventually falling down per the song. We make up new rhyming schemes, such as "Ring around the mama, pocket full of drama.