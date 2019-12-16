Real Christmas trees fill your home with the sweet smell of pine. It’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit. What’s not so merry is what could be lurking within the tree.
Depending on where you bought your tree, you might be inviting invasive species to Minnesota. You should know where your tree comes from and it’s best to buy local, Angie Ambourn, an entomologist with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and supervisor of the pest detection and exportation certification unit said.
The biggest culprit for Christmas trees is the elongate hemlock scale, Ambourn said. This is a tiny insect that feeds on the sap of the tree’s needles. It can cause the needles to yellow and prematurely fall off. This insect isn’t established in Minnesota, and we want to keep it that way, she said.
Last year, Laura Wood, owner of The Garden By The Woods, a garden center in Chanhassen, saw the MDA’s alert about the invasive insect elongate hemlock scale. She had previously gotten her Christmas trees from North Carolina, but was in transition to sourcing locally.
Now, Wood only sells Christmas trees from Minnesota. This is partially because she knew trees from other states carried more risk when it comes time to dispose of them.
“If you were just to compost like people normally would, that could certainly spread infectious pests,” she said.
Disposal of Christmas trees is crucial to protecting the local environment.
“The biggest thing is that you don't want to toss it into the backyard,” Ambourn said. There is potential for the infestation or disease to move from the tree and into the environment, she said.
If you think your Christmas tree may be infested or diseased “we encourage people to report invasive species,” Ambourn said. Follow these guidelines to report an invasive species to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Or use the free Great Lakes Early Detection Network app on your phone.
Check with your city garbage hauler’s Christmas tree pickup policy. If your city does not have a free service that picks up trees, you can bring the tree to one of the following locations:
Christmas tree disposal locations
• Carver County Environmental Center, 116 Peavey Circle, Chaska; free for Carver, Scott and Hennepin county residents.
• Eklund Yard and Tree Disposal, 4220 County Road 10 N, Watertown; free and open to the public.
• SMSC Organics Recycling Facility, 1905 Canterbury Road, Shakopee; free for Scott County residents.
• Waconia Public Works Facility, 310 E 10th St., Waconia; free for residents of Waconia.