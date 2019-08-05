The Spoonful is a weekly roundup of the biggest stories from the southwest metro. Check out the latest episode below: 

Read more about the stories discussed on this week's episode:

Crash
Buy Now

The driver of a BMW, fleeing a deputy, died after crashing into several cars at the Highway 212/41 intersection in Chaska on Tuesday.

Man dies in crash

James Charles Erickson, 40, of St. Paul, died in Chaska July 30 after fleeing from authorities on Highway 212, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

He was reported to be weaving, crossing the center and fog lines, and traveling at a fluctuating speed.

He exited at Highway 41 and died after colliding with other vehicles at the intersection.

Five other drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Jennifer Zbinden
Buy Now

Jennifer Zbinden, in her bee suit, holds up a frame from her backyard bee hive. A wafting of smoke keeps the honeybees calm.

Backyard bees

Jennifer and Marcus Zbinden’s Chanhassen backyard is all abuzz this summer.

Over a year ago, Jennifer Zbinden requested that the city of Chanhassen amend its ordinance regarding beekeeping. The city council adopted an ordinance reducing the required lot size for beekeeping, so residents like the Zbindens could raise honeybees in their backyards.

“We like to sit on the back porch, and watch the honeybees flying all over the place,” Marcus said.

St. John's Damage
Buy Now

A suspected drunk driver drove off of Lynn Avenue and crashed into St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and School around 1 a.m. on July 30.

Savage crash

Savage Police say charges are pending against a 41-year-old Savage man after a car crashed into St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and School in downtown Savage around 1 a.m. Aug. 30.

Savage Police Capt. Bruce Simon said the man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with “significant injuries.”

The Wayzata Yacht Club, founded in 1965

The Wayzata Yacht Club was founded in 1965, and at that time had buoys and slips for 30 boats. The club celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2015.

Simon said charges are pending, including one for second-degree DWI.

Best sailing town

Wayzata was recently named one of the five best sailing towns you may not know about by Sailing World Magazine.

Also on the list are Bellingham, Washington; Somers, Montana; Burlington, Vermont and Marion, Massachusetts.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you