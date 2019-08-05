The Spoonful is a weekly roundup of the biggest stories from the southwest metro. Check out the latest episode below:
Read more about the stories discussed on this week's episode:
James Charles Erickson, 40, of St. Paul, died in Chaska July 30 after fleeing from authorities on Highway 212, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
He was reported to be weaving, crossing the center and fog lines, and traveling at a fluctuating speed.
He exited at Highway 41 and died after colliding with other vehicles at the intersection.
Five other drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Jennifer and Marcus Zbinden’s Chanhassen backyard is all abuzz this summer.
Over a year ago, Jennifer Zbinden requested that the city of Chanhassen amend its ordinance regarding beekeeping. The city council adopted an ordinance reducing the required lot size for beekeeping, so residents like the Zbindens could raise honeybees in their backyards.
“We like to sit on the back porch, and watch the honeybees flying all over the place,” Marcus said.
Savage Police say charges are pending against a 41-year-old Savage man after a car crashed into St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and School in downtown Savage around 1 a.m. Aug. 30.
Savage Police Capt. Bruce Simon said the man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with “significant injuries.”
Simon said charges are pending, including one for second-degree DWI.
Wayzata was recently named one of the five best sailing towns you may not know about by Sailing World Magazine.
Also on the list are Bellingham, Washington; Somers, Montana; Burlington, Vermont and Marion, Massachusetts.