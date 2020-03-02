Kaia Solvieg Preus grew up with a special appreciation for music as music icon Prince Rogers Nelson once lived right down the road from her parents’ home on Galpin Boulevard. “You could hear him playing music,” Preus remembers.
It planted the seed of her eventual appreciation and study of how art is inspired, created and sent into the world.
Preus always wanted to be a writer. She attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School, Excelsior and graduated from Benilde St. Margaret’s School in 2009. She earned an English degree at St. Olaf College, Northfield, and an MFA at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia.
She returned to Benilde St. Margaret’s six years ago, this time as an English teacher. Throughout, she wrote and submitted poems and essays to small presses around the country. Then, almost exactly one year ago, she received a text message, making real her dream of being a published author.
Her book, “War Requiem,” was selected the winner of the Essay Press/University of Washington at Bothell MFA Book Contest. Since then, she’s worked with editors to get the book ready for publication.
One of the reasons her book was chosen was for its unusual subject and approach in analyzing and appreciating the “War Requiem,” a choral composed by Benjamin Britten. The University's press release describes her book this way: "The War Requiem blends memoir, research, and historical fiction, in order to explore Benjamin Britten’s dynamic piece of choral and orchestral music, the War Requiem, Op. 66. Written to commemorate the new Coventry Cathedral’s (in England) consecration (following World War II bombing), the War Requiem blends the Latin Mass for the Dead with nine poems by Wilfred Owen. Just as Britten’s piece pulls together many threads and subjects, this book braids three separate stories of Britten, Owen, and the author, to better understand the process of art-making and the lasting effects of both art and war.”
Preus’ book launch party at 7 p.m. at Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, Wed., April 8.
Q: Why did you select this unusual subject?
A: When I was a senior in the St. Olaf College Chapel Choir, our music director picked “The War Requiem.” It was really difficult and hard to learn. First, it’s very atonal...It’s harsh and strange, but it was written embodying the horrors of war. I started out hating it and dreading going to choir but the more we got used to the strain and friction in the music, it became exhilarating to do this piece justice.
Q: What went into your research?
A: In grad school, I kept coming back to this piece of music. I had been so struck by it, and something compelled me to put my feelings into words. I was fascinated by this composer and wanted to understand who he was as an artist. I read letters, taped photos, maps, dates, and the Latin Mass for the Dead all over the walls. I felt like a detective piecing it together. It was so fun to be enmeshed in this world that I built for myself.
Q: Is your book accessible for those unfamiliar with War Requiem and Benjamin Britten?
A: My book is very universal. Writing about Britten the composer, and Wilfred Owen whose poems were included, taught me about making art, appreciating art and the horrors of war and how art can help us make sense from the difficulties.
—Unsie Zuege