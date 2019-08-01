The defining moment in Terry Degner's life took place when he was 12 years old, living with his adoptive family on a farm in Wendell, Minnesota. That's when he made eight promises to God.
“Of all the experiences I’ve had in life, the conversation I had with God while lying on the banks of the river when I was just a boy is probably the most important thing I’ve ever done," Degner said.
Degner, 73, of Chanhassen, has written a creative nonfiction memoir series about his life, hoping that "what I’m doing is inspiring people on facing the many challenges through life, in a way that is productive."
Degner went on to achieve almost all of his goals. "How they’ve all come together, I don’t know," he said. "But I believe you have to try a little harder to do the things you say you’re going to do. A lot of people set goals for themselves, only to abandon them when the going gets tough."
Degner's first challenge was when his mother left him at the Children's Home, a Duluth orphanage, at age 4, along with his younger siblings. The second, the result of not having learned to read in the orphanage, was his initial struggle in grade school. But his second grade teacher used her lunch hour to tutor him, and he went from reading children's books to adult books in a year.
Then, at 12, he made his eight promises to God that served as an outline to his adult life and career that included owning his own media production company. Today, Degner is retired, a widower, father of three daughters, and grandfather to nine grandchildren.
"The more one understands the past," Degner said, "the easier it is to understand the present and look to the future."
The first book in the series was self-published in 2011, titled "My Brave Little Man." Two additional books — "The Weight of the World," and "Growing Skin" — were self-published in late 2018. He is currently working on his fourth book, "The Parts Make Up the Whole."
Q: What do you remember of that day when you were 12 years old?
A: It was a Sunday, and I was walking along the river bank. I came to a sandy beach. I lay down and looked up at the sky. I started praying, communicating with God; for some reason I made promises to God to guide me."
Q: What were your promises?
A: There were eight: attend college, then law school, own his own business, write a book, write a scripts, write a play, teach. The final one, I can't tell you. You'll have to read the book.
Q: What inspired the title of your first book, "My Little Man."
A: One day before I met my adoptive parents in 1953, the orphanage superintendent mistakenly told me where my mother was. I ran away to St. Scholastica in Duluth where she worked in the kitchen. She had given up rights to me, but the nuns there let her talk to me. I spent two hours with her. She said to me, "Terry, you're my brave little man."
— Unsie Zuege