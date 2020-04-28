Martha Brannon of Victoria is a helper. She likes to help people, a trait that dovetailed with her 20-year career as an airline attendant with Delta. She grew up in Burlington, Iowa, attended Iowa State University, Ames, where she majored in social services. And then joined the airlines.
“The passengers were wonderful,” Brannon said, and added with a chuckle. “It was the crew members that were the most difficult to deal with.” She flew everywhere but her favorite flights were the domestics, the ones dubbed milk runs for being short. “That’s because I only had four jokes.”
She and her husband, an airline mechanic, and their two children lived in Tonka Bay where her children attended Minnetonka Schools. They moved to Chicago for a job transfer. When they returned to the Twin Cities, they found a home in Victoria.
Most recently, Brannon was in the newspaper for her role with the Abundance Food Rescue program. She is the executive director of His House, a local nonprofit that provides assistance to the homeless, providing clothing, personal care items, housewares, furniture, and anything else that a homeless individual or family may need when moving into housing.
1 What is the Abundance Food Program?
A: It’s a partnership between Carver County Environmental Services and the His House Foundation, which operates out of the Chaska Moravian Church basement. Carver County’s homeless living in temporary housing at local hotels didn’t have easy access to food or food preparation. I began collecting soon to expire food items from area businesses, and delivering them to the hotels.
When Carver County’s Environmental Services department learned what we were doing, it saw us a partner in the county’s efforts to reduce food waste going into landfills. The county received a grant to buy a refrigerated van and partnered with His House to start the Abundance Food Rescue program.
Food and meals that would otherwise be thrown out are collected from restaurants, grocery stores and businesses, and distributed at no charge to feed the homeless, the elderly and families in need. And it diverts thousands of pounds (4,000 pounds a month) of edible foods from landfills.
2 How did the His House Foundation begin?
A: It started with helping a couple in Tonka Bay. They not only raised their own family, but they had fostered 38 children over the years. We worked out of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church to find volunteers and donations to help remodel their home. We thought the nonprofit would help people in need fix their homes; with the housing downturn in 2007 and people losing their homes, they turned to us for basic necessities instead. What started out in our garage turned into a small thrift store in Minnetonka. Now we’re in the Moravian Church basement.
3 Has COVID-19 affected the food program?
A: Who knew I’d be driving around the county delivering toilet paper and cleaning products? It’s just boomed. We’re delivering food to all the hotels that are housing the homeless. With the pandemic, churches had to stop holding their weekly communal meals. We got the van at about that time. The timing was perfect. Along with the other food we collect, a local fast food restaurant donates 50 chicken sandwiches for us to deliver everyday. With that little van, we’re doing emergency response visits. Everyone is texting us, case workers from the schools, from the county. It’s been serendipitous.
— Unsie Zuege