Sally Bergman, a resident of Powers Ridge Active Seniors community, has been sheltering in place and keeping very busy. Recently, Bergman a small team of volunteers sewed 60 face masks and had fellow resident Terry Degner deliver them to the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis.
“My family has a long history of serving our country and I’m happy to do this for our veterans,” Bergman said. “I’ve been making face masks ever since the COVID-19 hit.”
As an avid quilter, Bergman has a closet full of fabric to use.
“I rent a two-bedroom which gives me a sewing room. I’m a fabric collector,” she admitted. “My stash is in my closet and it is full.”
“My building manager mentioned that they needed some at Chaska Heights,” Bergman said by phone last week. She assembled a working crew of six sewers and four project assistants among her friends at Powers Ridge. They sewed and made 72 masks for Chaska Heights, as well as the 60 masks for the VA. And they’ve also sewn 90 face masks to their Powers Ridge fellow residents. And they plan to make more.
1 Have you always quilted?
A: (She laughs) Not until four years ago. I did a little sewing years ago and I used to make some clothes for my daughter when she was young. I started quilting after my fifth great grandbaby was born. Now I have the disease. I like to make quilts and table runners. I belong to a quilting group that meets at the Shorewood Community Center, or we did meet twice a week until COVID-19.
2 Five great grandchildren? That’s quite a crew. How many in your family?
A: I have two adult children in their 50s; five grandkids in their late-20s to mid-30s, and five great grandchildren ages 16 to 3.
3 Did you make your own mask pattern?
A: I got the pattern online. It’s the same directions as those the VA is giving out. They’re made of 100 percent cotton so they can be put in a sanitizer. I’ve got plenty of fabric; you can make 12 masks from one yard of fabric. It takes between 15 to 30 minutes to sew a mask. When we’re in mass production it moves faster. As soon as we get more elastic, we’ll make more masks. We’ve even used elastic hair ties. I think I bought every package of them from the Dollar Store. They work, but they’re a little harder to work with. The sewers are me, Darlene Septman, Jean Lopez, Gloria Schell, Bernie Holscher and Mary Klein. We’ve got another four who cut out the fabric, bag them in kits out, and pass out to the sewers: Devon Anderson, Diane Moen, Geri Seifert, and Terry Degner, who also runs errands and delivers the masks.
— Unsie Zuege