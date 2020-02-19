Delaney Hunter, of Chaska, turns 17 on Monday, March 9. It turns out to be ideal, as it’s a Monday, the one day of the week that the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres stages are dark.
Delaney will have just come off the opening weekend for Meredith Willson's musical, “The Music Man” at the dinner theater. She plays the role of Zaneeta Shinn, the mayor’s daughter.
“The Music Man” won’t be Delaney’s first show with the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. She did her first professional show in CDT’s “Hello, Dolly!” in 2014. Delaney was only 11 at the time.
“Though I was only in the ensemble, I started to fall in love with CDT,” Delaney said by email. “The following year I was cast as Jane Banks in (CDT’s) ‘Mary Poppins.’ That show really taught me what it was to be an actor, dancer and singer. I learned the most from watching all the other incredible actors.”
Delaney added, “I can credit a lot of my success to watching Ann Michels as Mary Poppins. Years later I got to originate the role of Mary Poppins at Stages Theatre Company. In some of my performances, you could find little nods to things Ann also did.”
Delaney’s parents are David and Jody Hunter of Chaska, and she has an 11-year-old brother Patrick. Delaney is the only one in the family with the theater bug. She recently switched to an online school, Minnesota Connections Academy, to accommodate her busy theater schedule.
Q: You’re building quite an acting resumé. What other shows have you done?
A: In 2016, I was also in CDT’s “Beauty and the Beast” as a Gargoyle. By this time I already knew I loved CDT and wanted to pursue acting as a career.
Q: We’ve heard that acting isn’t the only job you have had at the theater.
A: This past summer I was hired as a service assistant at the theater. I thought if I wanted a job, why not get one in a place I already love? I love this job and they’re always hiring new people. The food and beverage staff are top-notch and care so much about the theater.
Q: What do you love about the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres?
A: What makes it so special is the people and the environment. I guarantee, you will not work at any other place that feels as homey as the dinner theater. From the actors, to the food and beverage department. From marketing, to the pub. These people are all wonderful and incredibly talented. I have and always will love CDT and everyone in it. I always give my thanks to Michael (Brindisi) and Tam (Kangas-Erickson) for seeing me at 11 years old and giving me a chance.
— Unsie Zuege