When Amelia Wagner enters sixth grade this fall at Chapel Hill Academy, she'll have a great story to share with her classmates.
Earlier this year, Amelia, 11, of Chanhassen, was selected as a Minnesota delegate in the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Children's Congress in Washington, D.C.
The Children's Congress met July 8-10 on Capitol Hill, where Amelia met with Minnesota legislators Sen. Tina Smith and Rep. Dean Phillips. She also sat in on a Senate hearing discussing the renewal of a diabetes research program bill and enjoyed a series of panel discussions and meetings with celebrities and professionals who have Type 1 juvenile diabetes (T1D), and shared their inspiring stories of living with the disease.
Amelia was diagnosed with T1D as an 8-month-old infant. Now she's eager to take on a role of advocate for more research and education about juvenile diabetes.
T1D, unlike Type 2 diabetes (T2D), is an autoimmune disease. The body turns on itself, shutting down the pancreas' production of insulin. Unlike T2D, lifestyle changes like diet and exercise don't make a difference. Constant monitoring of blood sugar levels though out the day and administering insulin allows those with T1D to maintain a normal, active life.
Q: How were your meetings with Sen. Tina Smith and Rep. Dean Phillips?
A: They were really nice and supportive. I'd made a scrapbook for Rep. Phillips beforehand, part of a project we did before going to the Children's Congress, that shared my diabetes story. After my first meeting with him and his staff, I was invited back later in the week for something his office puts on called Donuts with Dean. He said he loved seeing a child from his home district and emphasized that kids really can help make a difference.
Q: What were the points you stressed to your representatives during your visits with them?
A: Three things. 1. To support funding for a special diabetes program bill — $150,000 a year for the next five years, as the current one is expiring in September; 2. To make insulin affordable; 3. To support strong funding of the FDA, so research for Type 1 diabetes can continue.
Q: What was the most memorable part of the your time at the Capitol?
A: Throughout the two-hour Senate hearing, our insulin pump alarms were going off. They didn't interrupt the hearing, but it did emphasize our point. The pumps go off to indicate our blood sugar levels, if they're high or if they're low. Some of the kids left the room to administer their insulin. There were events where we met adults with T1D — someone from NASA, a professional golfer, an FBI agent, a sheriff, who overcame the challenges to have successful careers. During a panel discussion, I asked Christina Martin, an American Ninja contestant, how she managed her diabetes. I was inspired by the conference. It doesn't matter if you have T1D. You can do anything anyone else does. I think I knew it, but I wasn't living it out. Then I saw all these people and it made if feel like it was actually real.
— Unsie Zuege