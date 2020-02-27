Deb Zurcher of Victoria had a life and career change. After years of owning and operating her own full service chiropractic clinic, Zurcher sold her practice two years ago, and is now the clinical director of AcuNet by Fulcrum Health, a network of top physical medicine practitioners in Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas.
Recently, Zurcher was appointed to a three-year-term on the Acupuncture Advisory Council to the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice. She opened Eagle Creek Wellness Center in Prior Lake 17 years ago. Now, she’s taking her experience and perspective to the state level.
Being on the Acupuncture Advisory Council is another opportunity to help move the profession forward, Zurcher said. The Minnesota Medical Board has advisory councils with a number of specialties, which address issues and answer questions about credentials, practice issues and other concerns.
“We take them up as an advisory council in the specialty and then make a recommendation,” Zurcher said.
Zurcher was introduced to physical medicine as a student at Gustavus Adolphus College. She was studying psychology, music and pre-med. When her shoulder began to bother her, her mother suggested a chiropractor.
“I had an amazing experience,” Zurcher recalls. “I fell in love with its ability to affect change right away.” She went on to Northwestern Health Sciences School, then worked for a chiropractor until she opened her own clinic.
“It grew from being just me and a receptionist to bringing in physical therapy, massage therapy, reiki and acupuncture, which became an integral part of my practice.”
1 You didn’t embrace acupuncture right away for your practice. Why?
A: I had several employees who had acupuncture certification, but I was reluctant because I didn’t like providing a service for clients and then have staff leave. But, I had positives when they worked on me. Having had seven to eight years of chiropractic experience, I realized how many of my clients could be helped with acupuncture.
2 Is the medical community is more open to physical medicine and treatments like chiro and acupuncture.
A: It's realized that acupuncture is one of the best healthcare methods for chronic pain management. In fact, Medicare just came out with its recommendations, that acupuncture be covered by insurance providers for chronic lower back pain. It’s a healthy way to get people off opioids. Acupuncture has tremendous effects in regards to pain. We have enough information about pain control now, that acupuncture can make a significant difference.
3 Do you miss having your own practice?
A: It’s another way to affect change at a broader level and to have more flexibility. It’s been a huge transition from treating to not treating patients at all ... now I’m able to help develop policy and expand the ability for patients to get more healthcare options.
— Unsie Zuege