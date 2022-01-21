Tickets are now available for Carver-Scott Extension Master Gardeners' Garden Fever, to be held 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. April 2 at the Chaska Event Center, 3210 Chaska Boulevard in Chaska.
Tickets for the event, "The climate is changing, so should we!" cost $37 per person through March 16.
The event includes lunch, speakers, silent auction, vendor fair with numerous exhibitors and many door prizes. This year will showcase how to enhance a garden with plants that support both pollinators and birds; how to take high quality nature photos with a phone; and presentations on how a shifting climate may be affecting gardens, according to a Master Gardeners press release.
Featured Garden Fever speakers include:
- Heather Holm: Biologist, pollinator conservationist and award-winning author. In addition to assisting with native bee research projects, she educates audiences nationwide through her writing and presentations about the world of native pollinators, beneficial insects, and the native plant communities that support them.
- Steve Betchkal: Vice president of Gaylord Nelson Audubon, the producer of Wisconsin’s Society for "Ornithology’s Bird TV," and the content editor for "Wisconsin’s Favorite Bird Haunts." In his 30 years as a professional journalist, he produced 11,000 TV stories, and is the only journalist in Chippewa Valley history to win five Emmys and an Edward R. Murrow Award.
- Sven Sundgaard: Meteorologist for nearly two decades. He has been studying climate change for many years while broadcasting on TV and digital media. Sundgaard is a meteorologist for a digital news service and recently joined Minnesota Public Radio. He is also a science advisor to the Minneapolis Foundation, which focuses on the climate crisis and racial equity.
- Nancy Guldberg: 15-year member of the University of Minnesota Certified Master Gardener program. Guldberg will demonstrate how to take quality nature photos with a phone.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to http://carverscottmastergardeners.org or call 952-466-5300.