People of all ages are welcome to join the fun at the 7th annual Tonka Mud Run at Lake Minnewashta Regional Park, Saturday, July 13. Proceeds from the event support Many Hands Many Meals, a volunteer-driven organization committed to inspiring, engaging, and educating people, starting with our children, by packaging life-saving meals that ease world hunger.
This is a family-friendly event with events for everyone from small children to adults of all ages and abilities. Choose to run the whole 3.5-mile mud run as a timed race that takes you through the grassy, hilly prairie loop, along a bike bath to the beach, through the wooded cattail trial, down to the boat ramp, and through the mud bath to get to the finish line.
Along the way, experience the infamous Waterslide, high step through Tire-riffic, Haul a Campfire Log up a hill, go over and under at Heaven and Earth, get down for the Army Crawl, show your skills at the Hula Hoop obstacle, Walk the Plank, figure your way through the Crazy Maze, Limbo, Hay Bale Climb, balance over the Teeter Totter, Build a Sandcastle, climb through a Spider Web, See the Light at the End of the Tunnel as you crawl through, Curb Hop to the boat ramp where you will Ramp it Up on your way to the Mud Bath!
Or opt to take shortcuts with the ‘just have fun’ option with fun, safe and family-friendly obstacles. Even little ones can take part in the ¼-mile Mini-Tonka Mud Run.
The Chanhassen Fire Department will be there to hose you off at the finish. Join in face painting, dance to music and enjoy other activities, too.
Schedule
- 8 a.m.: Registration and packet pick-up opens.
- 8:30 a.m.: Mini-Tonka Mud Run/Short Obstacle Fun Run
- 9 a.m.: DJ starts performing
- 9:30 a.m.: Tonka Mud Run – Timed Runners/Challenge Fun Run
- 9:35 a.m.: Tonka Mud Run – Just Have Fun Runners/Challenge Fun Run
- 10 a.m.: Fire Truck arrives to hose off runners
Although online registration is closed, register from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on July 12 at the Minnetonka Community Education at 4584 Vine Hill Rd, Excelsior, on the morning of the event.
For more information go to: https://tinyurl.com/yx8kogwl