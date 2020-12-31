Here is number 1 of the top 10 news stories of 2020, selected by the staff of the Chanhassen Villager.
1. COVID-19
COVID-19 bled into nearly every story this year, and consistency was hard to find. Schools and sports closed, then opened, then closed again. Restaurants switched from takeout to indoor to outdoor and back. Many local businesses are in danger of shutting down. Popular attractions like Chanhassen Dinner Theatres haven’t seen a packed house since March.
It’s been a long nine months of Zoom calls, but hope is on the horizon — Ridgeview Medical Center began vaccinating its frontline workers in mid-December.