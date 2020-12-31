Here is number 2 of the top 10 news stories of 2020, selected by the staff of the Chanhassen Villager.
What are your top news stories? Post your thoughts on the Villager Facebook page, or send an email to editor@chanvillager.com.
2. Election
A controversial election year with a record high voter turnout meant no shortage of Carver County stories.
With election judges hard to find due to COVID-19, polling places wrestled with early voting and more absentee ballots than ever before. Dozens of local candidate profiles filled our pages for weeks. Residents wrote passionate letters to the editor, debates and town halls were conducted via Zoom, and with tabulating delays, election “night” stretched nearly a week.
Post election analysis — Carver County almost went blue for President — continued even after Nov. 3.