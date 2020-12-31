Here is number 3 of the top 10 news stories of 2020, selected by the staff of the Chanhassen Villager.
3. Chanhassen Red Birds become three-peat champs
The Chanhassen Red Birds amateur baseball team were consistently bright spot in the midst of sports shutdowns. With 24 wins out of 25 games in 2020, the team easily made it to the final rounds and became three-time consecutive state champions this September for the first time since 1946.
"That was sweet. I honestly can't describe it," said Chanhassen catcher Ben Livorsi after their historic win. "It never gets old ... You never get tired of winning, being the best in something.”