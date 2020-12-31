Here is number 5 of the top 10 news stories of 2020, selected by the staff of the Chanhassen Villager.
What are your top news stories? Post your thoughts on the Villager Facebook page, or send an email to editor@chanvillager.com.
5. New and old faces in City Hall
With councilors Jerry McDonald, Julia Coleman and Bethany Tjornhom vacating their seats in January, Chanhassen will see an almost entirely new council by February. But elected officials aren’t the only ones departing City Hall — several prominent staff members left their positions throughout 2020.
Parks and Recreation Director Todd Hoffman retired in late July and was replaced by long-time city recreation superintendent Jerry Ruegemer. When City Attorney Roger Knutson retired in October, colleague Andrea McDowell-Poehler filled his seat.
The biggest change coming in 2021? The city manager position, which was vacated in June after Todd Gerhardt retired, will hopefully be filled within the next few months.