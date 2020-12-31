Here is number 6 of the top 10 news stories of 2020, selected by the staff of the Chanhassen Villager.
What are your top news stories? Post your thoughts on the Villager Facebook page, or send an email to editor@chanvillager.com.
6. Franchise fee hits residents’ bank accounts
After several years of discussions, public hearings and meetings, the Chanhassen City Council instituted a franchise fee in late 2019 to increase funding for street maintenance. February 2020 was the first time residents saw a $10 monthly fee in their utility statements — $5 for electric and $5 for gas.
The $120 a year will raise $1.7 million of the total $3.6 million needed for the Pavement Rehabilitation project. Additional funding comes from the general fund and street assessment program.