Here is number 7 of the top 10 news stories of 2020, selected by the staff of the Chanhassen Villager.
7. Wake restrictions
When a group of Lotus Lake residents voiced concerns about public safety and shoreline erosion last year, the City Council held a public hearing in January regarding a potential ordinance update that would establish slow/no wake limits for several city lakes.
The ordinance passed, allowing the city engineer to authorize slow/no wake restrictions when Lotus Lake hits 896.3 feet, down from its previous restriction of 896.8. The update also established slow/no wake limits for Lake Lucy and Lake Minnewashta, which previously had no official wake restrictions.