Here is number 8 of the top 10 news stories of 2020, selected by the staff of the Chanhassen Villager.
8. Chanhassen Historical Society finds a home
The Chanhassen Historical Society was founded in 2008, but went 12 years without a real building to call home. Following a year of negotiations with the city council, the society signed a two-year lease for the historic Village Hall next to St. Hubert’s Church, formerly occupied by meal plan business Seattle Sutton.
Previously, the group had kept its artifacts in a storage space in City Hall.
“We have a lot of big ideas, but we never had any place to hold them. We haven’t been able to do formal archiving, or show off what we do have,” said CHS President Paula Atkins. “It’s been a long battle … but we’re happy to have it now.”