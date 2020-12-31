Here is number 9 of the top 10 news stories of 2020, selected by the staff of the Chanhassen Villager.
What are your top news stories? Post your thoughts on the Villager Facebook page, or send an email to editor@chanvillager.com.
9. Archer Amorosi settlement
After the parents of Archer Amorosi — the 16-year-old Chanhassen resident who was shot and killed by deputies in July 2018 — sued the county for allegedly violating data practices laws when releasing information about their son’s death, the Carver County Board of Commissioners approved a $450,000 settlement in July 2020.
The county ultimately did not admit liability or wrongdoing as part of the settlement agreement, but settled to “bring closure and avoid the continued pain and expense related to a lengthy legal battle,” said Carver County Administrator David Hemze.