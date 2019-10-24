TreeHouse Youth Outreach in Chaska has worked on the “Garden of Hope” this summer and fall. The garden is now producing meals.
TreeHouse partnered with Carver County Public Health on the garden, which is also supported by the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, Minnesota Department of Health and University of Minnesota Master Gardener volunteers.
“We just did a large donation to the Bountiful Basket food shelf in Chaska with the produce, which was very rewarding for the kids. They actually chose to make one of the gardens to be solely for donations to the community,” reports volunteer Terri Tompkins.
“Together, the kids and I have been making meals with the produce. The garden has been doing everything I would hope it would do by encouraging a healthy lifestyle by being outdoors and promoting healthy eating and cooking,” Tompkins stated. “Watching the garden grow and giving it love and nourishment is a symbol of how we can give our teens hope that many of them need. I am so proud of all of their hard work and commitment to this garden.”
TreeHouse Youth Outreach serves communities across the county to end hopelessness among teens, according to a press release. It provides a safe space for teens to build relationships, find support, and have fun in an environment where they feel cared for and valued.
TreeHouse Youth Outreach provides programs, safe environment and mentoring so teens can build healthy relationships, learn coping skills to navigate life’s obstacles, discover personal value, and look to the future with hope, the release stated.