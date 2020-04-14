Now that thousands of Minnesotans are unemployed, many people have decided to give up on looking for a new job until the pandemic subsides, staffing experts said. But Shannon Quigley, the Chaska CareerForce Supervisor, said sitting idle during this time won’t help job-seekers, even if the jobs they want aren’t out there right now.
“Anything they can do now to be prepared for when the hoard of people are starting to look for a job is important,” Quigley said.
That means keeping resumes and LinkedIn pages up to date, and continuing to search and apply for jobs to get on the radar of hiring managers and supervisors before the masses start to get back into the job market.
Matt Cook, an account manager at Valley Staffing, which takes on employees for temp-to-hire positions across the metro, said there are still jobs out there for those who want one. Valley Staffing still partners with many clients that are considered essential businesses and is still hiring for some positions at those places.
“For companies that are hiring, it’s for assembly related to infrastructure, or medical assembly,” Cook said. “Anything involving an essential business.”
While this may not be the best time to snag a dream job, Cook said people can still find ways to polish their resumes and connect with former employers. The key during a time like this? Don’t burn bridges, even if you were laid off and upset with your former employer.
“It’s a good idea to reach out to that former employer and maybe ask them to write a letter of recommendation.”
Cook said for the networkers out there, it may not be a great idea to start kindling relationships with supervisors or executives. They’re just as stressed as the rest of us, and plus, it’s difficult to remember someone when you can’t meet with them in person over a coffee or a beer. Instead, use this time to sift through job opportunities, Cook said, and don’t use just one platform to do so.
Use two or three online job search platforms if that’s how you prefer to search for jobs. If you use a staffing agency, go through multiple. That way, you’ll get the largest pool of possible job opportunities, Cook said.
If you do happen to find a job you’re interested in, Cook said to make sure your resume is up-to-date and as relevant to the job description as possible. This is especially during a time like this, when you likely will not meet with your future employer for an in-person interview.
There are local resources out there to help people polish their resumes and make them relevant. CareerForce in Chaska is available to help anyone with job-related questions. Quigley said the Carver County organization still has full-time staff who are available to help people run through practice interviews, look over resumes and craft a cover letter.
The world of virtual applications and interviews is foreign to most people, so CareerForce is also available to help people practice their over-the-phone or video interview skills.
Cook said Valley Staffing has moved entirely to virtual applications, as have most companies. Before the pandemic, someone would physically walk into the office for an interview, and afterward, they would fill out paperwork if they got a job. Now, the interviews and paperwork process is all done virtually, which can make it more difficult to read people’s interest in the position, he said.
To show you’re taking the interview seriously, Cook and Quigley both said if you have a video interview with an employer, wear a professional outfit and treat it as you’d treat an in-person interview. Make sure you’re in a squared-off space without distracting background noises or objects. Keep your resume handy, Cook said, and do your research on the company you’re interviewing for, just as you would normally.