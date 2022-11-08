Chaska CC voting 1

Votes fill out their ballots at the Chaska Community Center on Nov. 8.

 Photo by Brendan O'Brien

Minnesota’s statewide elected posts will remain in the hands of the incumbents.

According to complete but unofficial results provided by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, Democratic-Farmer-Laborer Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanigan earned another term in Tuesday, Nov. 8's general election with 52.3% of the vote. Republican rivals Scott Jensen, a Chaska physician and former state senator, and his running mate, former Minnesota Viking Matt Birk, garnered 44.6% of the vote.

