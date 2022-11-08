Minnesota’s statewide elected posts will remain in the hands of the incumbents.
According to complete but unofficial results provided by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, Democratic-Farmer-Laborer Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanigan earned another term in Tuesday, Nov. 8's general election with 52.3% of the vote. Republican rivals Scott Jensen, a Chaska physician and former state senator, and his running mate, former Minnesota Viking Matt Birk, garnered 44.6% of the vote.
Down-ticket Democrats were also poised to register wins over their Republican challengers. Secretary of State Steve Simon beat Kim Crockett 54.5-45.4%, Attorney General Keith Ellison topped Jim Schultz 50.4-49.5% and State Auditor Julie Blaha narrowly defeated Ryan Wilson 47.5-47.1%.
Minnesota’s Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives fared better in their races. Incumbent Rep. Tom Emmer appeared to defeat challenger Jeanne Hendricks in Congressional District 6, which includes Carver County. Republican Reps. Brad Finstad, Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber all earned reelection in their Greater Minnesota districts, while DFL Reps. Dean Phillips, Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum won reelection in the Twin Cities.
The latest Congressional race to be settled was in District 2, a southern Twin Cities suburban district which includes Scott County. Democratic incumbent Rep. Angie Craig held on for a 50.9-45.7% win over Republican challenger Tyler Kistner, with results rolling in well past midnight.
Local races