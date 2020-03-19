As a safeguard for the health and safety of the community of WeCAB riders and volunteers, in accordance with local governments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization, the WeCAB board of directors have temporarily ceased transportation services in both our Carver and Westonka service areas until further notice. Existing rides that have been assigned a driver will be fulfilled through this week. No further ride requests will be taken at this time.
WeCAB looks forward to again providing service to our community; we will have our transportation services available as soon as it is deemed appropriate by health officials and governing bodies.
WeCAB staff is working remotely and will continue to provide support where possible. If you have questions, please contact Katie Boller Gosewisch, WeCAB executive director at katie@wecab.org.