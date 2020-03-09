Chanhassen-based religious organization Eckankar cancelled its annual spring event due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The announcement came on Friday, before the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Minnesota’s second case of the virus in Carver County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the respiratory disease, which originated in China, has spread to about 90 countries. Illnesses from the virus range from mild to fatal.
Eckankar said its leadership team consulted with the Minnesota Department of Health and kept an eye on updates from other health organizations. Eckankar spokespeople said holding large events such as its seminar is a risk in the COVID-19 outbreak.
Eckankar’s president, Susan Miller, thanked local businesses for understanding. The 2020 ECK Springtime Seminar was scheduled for April 10-12.
Eckankar officials said they expect to hold a fall seminar in Minneapolis in October 2020.