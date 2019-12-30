Following the shopping that comes with the holidays, a good New Year’s resolution may be to shop on the savvy side.
Here are four budget-friendly shops to visit in the southwest metro.
Stacked Consignment
in Shakopee
At Stacked Consignment half of the store is consignment and half is new boutique items. It is one of the only specifically plus-size consignment shops in the area, Michele Starbeck, the owner, said. Generally, clothing at Stacked is priced 60-70% less than retail, she said. Each week there are items on sale specified by colored tags. Stacked also runs regular promotions and events for marked down items.
Body Expressions Consignment in Chaska
Body Expressions Consignment sells women’s consignment clothing. It also has both new and consigned dance and gymnastics wear. The consigned clothing is priced around 50-75% less than retail. This depends on whether the clothing has been worn, still has the tags on and other factors. The consigned dance items are discounted 50% or more from retail price, Lisa Raser, the owner, said. There are always items on sale, which are marked by colored tags. Body Expressions Consignment wants the process to be worth it for both the consignor and the customer, she said.
Bella Gina Boutique
in Eden Prairie
When you hear boutique you may think of high prices. Bella Gina Boutique defies this stereotype because the owner, Gina Pellegrini wants people to come in, have fun and not worry so much about the price tags.
“It’s more about the experience in shopping,” Pellegrini said.
She specifically buys from vendors that don’t mark up the items, so she can sell at a reasonable price. Bella Gina Boutique has a sale rack in the back of the store and regular spur of the moment promotions she comes up with.
First Avenue Boutique
in Shakopee
First Avenue Boutique offers items from local artists and prioritizes comfort, Aggie Beatrez, one of the owners said. It sells clothes fashioned from soft fabrics that are trendy but also modest. These items are perfect for people with sensory processing issues, fibromyalgia, people recovering from cancer or anyone with sensitivity to fabrics, Beatrez said.
“It makes people feel good,” Phoenix VanEyll-Gallagher, the boutique’s other owner said. One of the store’s main goals is to offer clothing “at a good price point,” Beatrez said.