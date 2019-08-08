The words “active shooter” have become part of mainstream American vocabulary. So far this year, 255 mass shootings have claimed lives across the country and injured countless others.
We all hope to never find ourselves in a situation involving an active shooter. But if it were to happen to you, what do you do?
Local personal protection expert Mike Reilly can share tips to help prepare you for an active shooter situation. He can talk about building your awareness skills, where to position yourself in public venues and what to do when you hear gunfire.
In light of the recent mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, Reilly is also offering two free classes in Chanhassen, Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Stock & Barrel Gun Club, 18832 Lake Drive East, Chanhassen, to help spread this knowledge.
For more information, and to register, call 612-888-0540.