The words “active shooter” have become part of mainstream American vocabulary. So far this year, 255 mass shootings have claimed lives across the country and injured countless others.
We all hope to never find ourselves in a situation involving an active shooter. But if it were to happen to you, what do you do?
In light of the recent mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, local personal protection expert Mike Reilly is offering a free class at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Stock & Barrel Gun Club, 18832 Lake Drive East, Chanhassen. The session is approximately two hours.
For more information, and to register, call 612-888-0540.