Next Steps Learning Center, a child care facility serving the southwest metro, has recently started work on expanding to an upcoming Shakopee location.
Next Steps has been in business for more than a decade and was taken over by owners and spouses Ashley and Matt Kerber in 2016. The child care facility serves children from six weeks old through pre-k.
Its child care services currently run out of three locations in Chaska, Chanhassen and Carver, the last having opened in February.
After years of finalizing plans, the facility has finally started its work in constructing a fourth location at the Winners Circle development in Shakopee.
“We’ve kind of been looking at Shakopee for a while,” Ashley Kerber said. “We started looking at where a lot of young families were living and building and what communities were growing … and it was the right fit for us as far as proximity and the type of community it is.”
A groundbreaking ceremony was held April 13 at the development location in Shakopee.
The new location should open sometime this winter. Once open, Kerber anticipates the site will serve up to 189 kids and staff around 30 employees with a variety of positions, such as teachers aides, lead teachers and management.
While most families will likely come from Shakopee, Kerber said she believes the site will serve families from Jordan, Prior Lake and other cities in the southwest metro.
“Shakopee has a look and feel for their city that they like to have and especially with this development, we wanted it to fit in with the neighborhood. It’s going to be a really beautiful building, and I think it’s going to be a great addition to the neighborhood,” she said.
The facility provides a “play-based” environment for children.
These activities include infant sign language, cooking projects, music programs, fitness activities using the site’s playgrounds and indoor gymnasium, field trips, language development, and sensory activities that highlight children’s fine motor and large motor skills.
“We’re learning all day but we’re also having a lot of fun,” Kerber said. “Kids are going to come home and talk about having fun at school. It’s all those parts of our curriculum that are built into our activities throughout the day.”
Within the next two months, Kerber said Next Steps will likely begin opening up enrollment and taking deposits ahead of opening in winter.
“I’m excited to bring our program to another community,” she said. “Our families at all of our locations are just so important to us and the communities that we serve. We know there’s such a need for our services, so to be able to bring that and serve another community is what excites us the most.”